Sempra Energy : Foundation, Employees Pledge Disaster-Relief Assistance To Hurricane And Typhoon Victims

09/25/2018 | 07:19pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2018/PRNewswire / -- The Sempra Energy Foundation and company employees are pledging disaster-relief assistance funds, which could exceed $200,000, to help victims of Hurricane Florence in the Eastern U.S. and Typhoon Mangkhut in Southeast Asia.

The Sempra Energy Foundation will make an immediate contribution of $50,000to Save the Children and an additional $50,000donation to International Medical Corps in support of the relief efforts. The Sempra Energy Foundation also will match contributions made by employees of all Sempra Energy companies, up to a total of $25,000to each charity. Together, the Sempra Energy Foundation and employee donations could exceed $200,000.

'With these donations, we are pleased to support recovery efforts for the families who have been displaced by these catastrophic storms,' said Dennis V. Arriola, chairman of the Sempra Energy Foundation.

Save the Children supports children and families affected by the storms in both immediate emergency response, as well as long-term recovery needs. The International Medical Corps provides medical assistance via mobile medical units to those affected by the storms.

'The support of the Sempra Energy Foundation and employees of Sempra Energy is critical in providing the resources that our teams need to deliver urgently needed healthcare, as well as related services and supplies, to the families and communities affected by disaster in North Carolinaand the Philippines,' said Nancy Aossey, president and CEO of International Medical Corps. 'I'd like to express our profound appreciation to everyone who has contributed.'

Additionally, Dallas-based Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC, of which Sempra Energy owns a majority stake, provided mutual assistance utility crews in areas affected by Hurricane Florence. Approximately 200 Oncor employees and contractors assisted with the power-restoration efforts, restoring power to thousands of storm victims in North Carolina.

The Sempra Energy Foundation is the 501(c)(3) private foundation of Sempra Energy, a San Diego-based energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide. For more information on the Sempra Energy Foundation, visit www.sempraenergyfoundation.org.

Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG & Midstream, Sempra Renewables, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utility, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) or Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), and Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG & Midstream, Sempra Renewables, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utility, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

SOURCE Sempra Energy Foundation

For further information: Kelli Mleczko, Sempra Energy, (877) 340-8875, www.sempra.com

Disclaimer

Sempra Energy published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 17:18:05 UTC
