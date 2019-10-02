Log in
Sempra Energy : IEnova Unit To Report Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Oct. 23

10/02/2019 | 05:44pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) Mexican subsidiary, Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) (BMV: IENOVA), plans to release its third-quarter 2019 earnings by 6 p.m. ET, Oct. 23, in advance of a conference call with IEnova executives at 11 a.m. ET, Oct. 24.

Briefing materials also will be posted by 6 p.m. ET, Oct. 23, on IEnova's website, www.ienova.com.mx.

Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on IEnova's website, by clicking on the appropriate audio link. For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, the teleconference will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion on the company's website, or by dialing 001-855-859-2056 and entering passcode 4970119#.

IEnova develops, builds and operates energy infrastructure in Mexico. As of the end of 2018, the company has more than 1,000 employees and approximately $8.8 billion dollarsin total assets, making it one of the largest private energy companies in the country. IEnova was the first energy infrastructure company to be listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America'spremier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billionin total assets reported in 2018, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 20,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to approximately 40 million consumers worldwide. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexicoand the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in diversity and inclusion, and sustainability, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index.

Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the Californiautilities, San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) or Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), and Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

SOURCE Sempra Energy

For further information: Media Contact: Kelli Mleczko, Sempra Energy, (877) 340-8875, media@sempra.com, or Financial Contact: Lindsay Gartner, Sempra Energy, (877) 736-7727, investor@sempra.com

Disclaimer

Sempra Energy published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 21:43:03 UTC
