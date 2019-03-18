Sempra Energy : LNG Announces Executive Appointments To Support Continued Growth In North American LNG Market

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Sempra LNG, a unit of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), today announced that Justin Birdhas been named president and Lisa Glatchwill become the company's chief operating officer.

'The Sempra Energy board and the management team could not be more pleased to match our world-class liquefied natural gas (LNG) opportunity with a world-class leadership team,' said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy. 'This is a powerful combination as we work to become North America'spremier energy infrastructure company.'

Both Bird and Glatch will be reporting to Carlos Ruiz Sacristán, chairman and CEO of Sempra North American Infrastructure.

'We are well positioned to serve the growing Atlantic and Pacific markets with five strategically located development projects that will provide direct access to clean and reliable natural gas,' said Ruiz Sacristán. 'Justin and Lisa bring extensive expertise in developing infrastructure projects, marketing capacity, financing, engineering and construction. With their leadership, our LNG business is on solid footing for continued disciplined growth.'

Bird led the continued development of Sempra's five LNG projects in his prior position as chief development officer for Sempra North American Infrastructure. He previously led the $7.4 billionproject financing of the Cameron LNG liquefaction project in Hackberry, La.Earlier in his career, Bird played a key role in the development and commercial arrangements for the Cameron LNG facility and Energía Costa Azulregasification terminal in Baja California, Mexico. Bird also served in senior leadership roles within the Sempra companies, including vice president of gas infrastructure and special counsel, vice president of compliance and governance, and corporate secretary. In his new role, Bird will focus on marketing and project development.

With more than 30 years of engineering and construction experience, as well as the management of multibillion-dollar projects, Glatch will be responsible for engineering and construction, project controls, human resources, external affairs and operations for Sempra LNG. She also will continue to serve as the board chair for Cameron LNG. Glatch joined Sempra Energy in 2018 as strategic initiatives officer and her primary focus has been to support the completion of Cameron LNG's Phase 1, the $10 billionjoint-venture liquefaction project under construction, of which Sempra Energy owns 50 percent. Previously, Glatch held board and senior executive positions at CH2M, Jacobs and Fluor, global engineering, construction and technical firms serving the energy market.

Sempra LNG develops, builds and invests in natural gas liquefaction facilities and is pursuing the development of five strategically located LNG projects in North Americawith a goal of delivering 45 million tonnes per annum of clean natural gas to the largest world markets, making Sempra Energy one of North America'slargest developers of LNG export facilities.

Sempra Energy's mission is to become North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With 2018 revenues of more than $11.6 billion, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 20,000 employees are focused on delivering energy with purpose to approximately 40 million consumers worldwide. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in diversity and inclusion, social responsibility and investment value, and is a member of the Dow Jones Utility Index.

