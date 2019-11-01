Sempra Energy : Lane Reductions on Sunset Boulevard Near West Hollywood for Pipeline Installation Project

WHAT: SoCalGas will begin a pipeline installation project in Los Angeles starting on November 4th. Crews will upgrade the existing natural gas main along Sunset Boulevard in the Los Angeles-West Hollywood area.

To perform this work safely, lane closures and parking restrictions will be necessary. Westbound lanes on Sunset Boulevard will be reduced between N. Crescent Heights Boulevard and N. Hayworth Avenue during work hours.

Residents and local businesses may hear some work-related noise. During work hours, commuters passing by the work site will see excavation, equipment and vehicles.

No interruption to natural gas service is anticipated.

Customers may smell the odor of natural gas. Although this is normal when crews are working, SoCalGas encourages anyone who smells gas to call us at 1-800-427-2200. SoCalGas is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

WHERE: Sunset Boulevard between N. Crescent Heights Boulevard and N. Hayworth Avenue, as shown in this link.

WHEN: Lanes will be reduced from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, for approximately four weeks beginning on November 4th, depending on weather and other factors.

PUBLIC CONTACT: Customers with questions or concerns about the construction work may call SoCalGas' Customer Contact Center 24-hours a day, seven-days a week at 800-427-2200.