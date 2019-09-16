Sempra Energy : Named To Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2019/PRNewswire / -- For the second consecutive year, Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is the only North American utility holding company to be named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

'This honor further inspires us to continue finding new and better ways to serve our 40 million consumers and to carry out our mission to be North America'spremier energy infrastructure company,' said Dennis V. Arriola, executive vice president and group president, and chief sustainability officer for Sempra Energy. 'Our strategic initiatives center on 'People | Priorities | Culture' and being the only U.S. utility holding company named to this index for two-years running speaks volumes to how our 20,000 employees dedicate themselves to purpose and community.'

RobecoSAM's Dow Jones sustainability indices are a family of best-in-class benchmarks for investors who have recognized that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value and who wish to reflect their sustainability convictions in their investment portfolios.

'With a strong focus on safety, innovation and environmental stewardship, our company delivers cleaner energy to the world through our operations in California, Texas, Mexicoand LNG export markets,' Arriola added.

Sempra is consistently recognized for its leadership in diversity and inclusion, starting with its board of directors that is composed of 60% women and/or people of color. Employee safety performance includes record-low OSHA recordable incident rates at our Californiautilities San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Company.

Sempra's businesses operate a wide range of renewable energy infrastructure with partners, including 400 megawatts of wind power and 110 megawatts of solar power through Sempra's Mexican subsidiary, Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. SDG&E delivers 45% renewable energy to its customers, among the highest levels in Californiaand the country. SoCalGas has a bold plan to replace 20% of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas by 2030, part of its vision to be the cleanest natural gas utility in North America. Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC delivers increasingly cleaner energy throughout Texas, a state that leads the nation in wind generation capacity at 22,000 megawatts.

'We congratulate Sempra Energy for being included in the DJSI World Index,' said Manjit Jus, head of ESG ratings for RobecoSAM. 'The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best-positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities. This year - which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI - record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices.'

Learn more about Sempra's environmental, social and governance performance in its annual corporate sustainability report.

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America'spremier energy infrastructure company. With 2018 reported revenues of more than $11.6 billion, the San Diego- based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 20,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to approximately 40 million consumers worldwide. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexicoand the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in diversity and inclusion, and social responsibility, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index.

This press release contains statements that are not historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'plans,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'contemplates,' 'assumes,' 'depends,' 'should,' 'could,' 'would,' 'will,' 'confident,' 'may,' 'can,' 'potential,' 'possible,' 'proposed,' 'target,' 'pursue,' 'outlook,' 'maintain,' or similar expressions or when we discuss our guidance, strategy, plans, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, initiatives, objectives or intentions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Future results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Factors, among others, that could cause our actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the greater degree and prevalence of wildfires in California in recent years and the risk that we may be found liable for damages regardless of fault, such as where inverse condemnation applies, and risk that we may not be able to recover any such costs in rates from customers in California or otherwise, including due to insufficient amounts in the wildfire fund; actions and the timing of actions, including decisions, investigations, new regulations and issuances of permits and other authorizations and renewal of franchises by the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), California Public Utilities Commission, U.S. Department of Energy, California Department of Conservation's Division of Oil, Gas, and Geothermal Resources, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, Public Utility Commission of Texas, states, cities and counties, and other regulatory and governmental bodies in the U.S. and other countries in which we operate; the success of business development efforts, construction projects, and major acquisitions, divestitures and internal structural changes, including risks in (i) obtaining or maintaining authorizations; (ii) completing construction projects on schedule and budget; (iii) obtaining the consent of partners; (iv) counterparties' ability to fulfill contractual commitments; (v) winning competitively bid infrastructure projects; (vi) the ability to complete contemplated acquisitions and/or divestitures and the disruptions caused by such efforts; and (vii) the ability to realize anticipated benefits from any of these efforts once completed; the resolution of civil and criminal litigation, regulatory investigations and proceedings, and arbitrations; actions by credit rating agencies to downgrade our credit ratings or those of our subsidiaries or to place those ratings on negative outlook and our ability to borrow at favorable interest rates; deviations from regulatory precedent or practice that result in a reallocation of benefits or burdens among shareholders and ratepayers; denial of approvals of proposed settlements; delays in, or denial of, regulatory agency authorizations to recover costs in rates from customers or regulatory agency approval for projects required to enhance safety and reliability; and moves to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas; the availability of electric power and natural gas and natural gas storage capacity, including disruptions caused by failures in the transmission grid, limitations on the withdrawal or injection of natural gas from or into storage facilities, and equipment failures; expropriation of assets, the failure to honor the terms of contracts by foreign governments and state-owned entities such as the CFE, and other property disputes; risks posed by actions of third parties who control the operations of our investments; weather conditions, natural disasters, accidents, equipment failures, computer system outages, explosions, terrorist attacks and other events that disrupt our operations, damage our facilities and systems, cause the release of harmful materials, cause fires and subject us to third-party liability for property damage or personal injuries, fines and penalties, some of which may not be covered by insurance (including costs in excess of applicable policy limits), may be disputed by insurers or may otherwise not be recoverable through regulatory mechanisms or may impact our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance; cybersecurity threats to the energy grid, storage and pipeline infrastructure, the information and systems used to operate our businesses, and the confidentiality of our proprietary information and the personal information of our customers and employees; actions of activist shareholders, which could impact the market price of our securities and disrupt our operations as a result of, among other things, requiring significant time by management and our board of directors; changes in capital markets, energy markets and economic conditions, including the availability of credit; volatility in currency exchange, interest and inflation rates and commodity prices and our ability to effectively hedge the risk of such volatility; the impact of federal or state tax reform and our ability to mitigate adverse impacts; changes in foreign and domestic trade policies and laws, including border tariffs and revisions to or replacement of international trade agreements, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement, that may increase our costs or impair our ability to resolve trade disputes; the impact at San Diego Gas & Electric Company on competitive customer rates and reliability of electric transmission and distribution systems due to the growth in distributed and local power generation and from possible departing retail load resulting from customers transferring to Direct Access and Community Choice Aggregation or other forms of distributed and local power generation and the potential risk of nonrecovery for stranded assets and contractual obligations; Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC's (Oncor) ability to eliminate or reduce its quarterly dividends due to regulatory capital requirements and other regulatory and governance commitments, including the determination by a majority of Oncor's independent directors or a minority member director to retain such amounts to meet future requirements; and other uncertainties, some of which may be difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that Sempra Energy has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forecasts or projections or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) or Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), and Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

SOURCE Sempra Energy