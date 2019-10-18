Log in
Sempra Energy : Oncor To Release Third Quarter 2019 Results On Nov. 1

10/18/2019 | 04:29pm EDT

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") plans to release its third quarter 2019 results on Nov. 1, prior to Sempra Energy's (NYSE: SRE) third quarter 2019 conference call. Oncor's earnings release will be available at oncor.com.

Oncor. (PRNewsFoto/Oncor)

Sempra Energy executives will conduct a conference call at 12 p.m. ET on Nov. 1 that will include discussion of Oncor's third quarter 2019 operational and financial results. Sempra Energy is the indirect owner of 80.25% of Oncor's outstanding equity interests. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Sempra Energy's website, sempra.com, by clicking on the appropriate audio link. Prior to the conference call, an accompanying slide presentation will be posted on Sempra Energy's website.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay of Sempra Energy's call will be available a few hours after its conclusion on Sempra Energy's website or by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 6278133.

Oncor's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after Sempra Energy's conference call.

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor (together with its subsidiaries) operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.6 million homes and businesses and operating more than 138,500 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by two investors (indirect majority owner, Sempra Energy, and minority owner, Texas Transmission Investment LLC), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncor-to-release-third-quarter-2019-results-on-nov-1-300941413.html

SOURCE Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
