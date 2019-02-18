Sempra Energy : Oncor To Release Year-End 2018 Results On February 26

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") plans to release its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 results on February 26, 2019, prior to Sempra Energy's (NYSE: SRE) fourth quarter and year-end 2018 conference call. Oncor's fourth quarter and year-end 2018 earnings release will be available at oncor.com.

Sempra Energy's conference call will occur at 12 p.m. ET on February 26, 2019, and may include discussion of Oncor's fourth quarter and year-end 2018 operational and financial results. Sempra Energy is the indirect owner of 80.25% of Oncor's outstanding equity interests. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Sempra Energy's website, sempra.com , by clicking on the appropriate audio link. Prior to the conference call, an accompanying slide presentation will be posted on Sempra Energy's website.

For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay of Sempra Energy's call will be available a few hours after its conclusion on Sempra Energy's website or by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 2787825.

Oncor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after Sempra Energy's conference call.

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.5 million homes and businesses and operating more than 134,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by a limited number of investors (including majority owner, Sempra Energy), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncor-to-release-year-end-2018-results-on-february-26-300797504.html

SOURCE Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC