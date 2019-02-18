Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sempra Energy    SRE

SEMPRA ENERGY

(SRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sempra Energy : Oncor To Release Year-End 2018 Results On February 26

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 04:16pm EST

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") plans to release its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 results on February 26, 2019, prior to Sempra Energy's (NYSE: SRE) fourth quarter and year-end 2018 conference call. Oncor's fourth quarter and year-end 2018 earnings release will be available at oncor.com.

Oncor. (PRNewsFoto/Oncor)

Sempra Energy's conference call will occur at 12 p.m. ET on February 26, 2019, and may include discussion of Oncor's fourth quarter and year-end 2018 operational and financial results. Sempra Energy is the indirect owner of 80.25% of Oncor's outstanding equity interests. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Sempra Energy's website, sempra.com, by clicking on the appropriate audio link. Prior to the conference call, an accompanying slide presentation will be posted on Sempra Energy's website.

For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay of Sempra Energy's call will be available a few hours after its conclusion on Sempra Energy's website or by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 2787825.

Oncor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after Sempra Energy's conference call.

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.5 million homes and businesses and operating more than 134,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by a limited number of investors (including majority owner, Sempra Energy), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncor-to-release-year-end-2018-results-on-february-26-300797504.html

SOURCE Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMPRA ENERGY
04:16pSEMPRA ENERGY : Oncor To Release Year-End 2018 Results On February 26
PR
02/16SEMPRA ENERGY : Sells Wind Power Assets to American Electric Power
AQ
02/14PATRICK THOMAS : California Pipeline to Use Natural Gas Generated From Cow Manur..
DJ
02/14SEMPRA ENERGY : Renewable Natural Gas Now Flowing into SoCalGas Pipelines from C..
PU
02/13SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends
PR
02/13SEMPRA ENERGY : To Report 2018 Year-End Earnings Feb. 26
PR
02/13AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Signs Agreement to Purchase Wind Assets from Sempr..
AQ
02/12Correction to AEP Article
DJ
02/12NICHOLAS AKINS : AEP to Boost Renewable Portfolio With $1.1 Billion Wind Farm De..
DJ
02/12SEMPRA ENERGY : To Sell US Wind Assets To American Electric Power
PU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.