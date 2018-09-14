Log in
SEMPRA ENERGY
Sempra Energy : Only U.S. Utility Named To 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

09/14/2018

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) has been named to the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index - the only U.S. utility that qualified for the index. Sempra Energy also was named to the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the eighth consecutive year.

Both Dow Jones Sustainability indices recognize top companies based on environmental, social and governance data.

'Conducting our business in a responsible and sustainable way is critical to our growth,' said Dennis V. Arriola, chief strategy officer, executive vice president of external affairs and South America, and chief sustainability officer for Sempra Energy. 'Energy plays a unique - and growing - role in people's lives. We are committed to providing greater access to clean, affordable and diversified sources of energy for the markets we serve.'

This year, Sempra Energy scored in the 100th percentile in seven categories for the Dow Jones survey, including risk and crisis management, supply chain management and labor practice indicators, among others. The company's progress in those areas, and other environmental, social and governance metrics, are outlined in Sempra Energy's 10th annual corporate sustainability report, released earlier this year.

'I congratulate Sempra Energy for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North Americaindices,' said Manjit Jus, head of ESG ratings for RobecoSAM. 'Companies that compete for a coveted place in the DJSI challenge themselves to continuously improve their sustainability practices and we are pleased to see that the number of companies that commit to achieving measurable positive impacts continues to rise.'

Established in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability indices are compiled annually by S&P Dow Jones and RobecoSAM, a sustainable investment specialty firm. They were the first organizations in the world to track the financial performance of companies that lead their respective industries in managing environmental, social and governance issues. The indices serve as benchmarks for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.

The World Index tracks the performance of the top 10 percent of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. Similarly, the North America Index evaluates top companies in various industries in North America, with 140 companies named to the list this year, including seven utility companies.

Sempra Energy includes San Diego Gas & Electric, Southern California Gas Co., Oncor Electric Delivery Co., Sempra LNG & Midstream, IEnova, Sempra South American Utilities and Sempra Renewables.

Sempra Energy, a San Diego-based energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion, is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.

Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG & Midstream, Sempra Renewables, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utility, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the Californiautilities, San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) or Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), and Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG & Midstream, Sempra Renewables, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utility, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

SOURCE Sempra Energy

For further information: Media Contact: Amber Albrecht, Sempra Energy, (877) 340-8875, www.sempra.com; Financial Contact: Patrick Billings, Sempra Energy, (877) 736-7727, investor@sempra.com

Sempra Energy published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 17:17:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 425 M
EBIT 2018 2 038 M
Net income 2018 1 256 M
Debt 2018 26 777 M
Yield 2018 3,02%
P/E ratio 2018 33,74
P/E ratio 2019 20,09
EV / Sales 2018 5,18x
EV / Sales 2019 4,92x
Capitalization 32 451 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Walker Martin Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Allan Householder President & Chief Operating Officer
Debra L. Reed Chairman
Trevor Ian Mihalik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
P. Kevin Chase Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMPRA ENERGY10.99%32 451
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE37.91%50 583
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.97%35 503
ENGIE-13.50%35 311
ORSTED19.87%26 762
E.ON-2.66%22 701
