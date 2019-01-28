Log in
Sempra Energy : Plans to Sell Businesses in Peru and Chile

01/28/2019 | 04:55pm EST

Sempra Energy (SRE) on Monday said the company has begun a process that will see it selling equity interests in its South American businesses as the energy infrastructure company looks to focus more on its operations in the U.S. and Mexico.

San Diego-based Sempra said it intends to sell its 100% stake in Chile's Chilquinta Energia, which is the third-largest distributor of electricity in Chile. Sempra also plans to sell an 83.6% stake in Peru's largest electric company, Luz del Sur.

"We have set a clear strategic goal of becoming North America's premier energy infrastructure company," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and chief executive of Sempra Energy. "This planned sale allows us more focused capital investment in the U.S. and Mexico to support additional growth opportunities, with a view toward creating greater shareholder value and a stronger balance sheet."

Sempra Energy said it expects the planned sales process to be completed by the end of this year.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SEMPRA ENERGY -0.09% 113 Delayed Quote.4.54%
