Sempra Energy : Receives FERC Notice Of Schedule For Port Arthur, Texas, LNG Export Project

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 4, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), has received a Notice of Schedule from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) that sets Jan. 31, 2019, as the planned completion date of the final environmental impact statement for siting, construction and operation of the proposed Port Arthur LNG natural gas liquefaction-export project in Jefferson County, Texas.

'This is an important step forward in the federal regulatory review to construct our Port Arthurliquefaction-export project on Texas'Gulf Coast,' said Joseph A. Householder, president and chief operating officer of Sempra Energy. 'Federal and Texasstate policymakers have been instrumental in supporting U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to bolster the U.S. economy.'

'Sempra Energy's new liquefaction facility will be a boon to the Port Arthurcommunity and to the entire state of Texas,' said TexasGov. Greg Abbott. 'This project will not only create thousands of jobs and benefit the local economies, but it will also be a boost to our nation's economy. I thank Sempra Energy for their investment in Texasand Port Arthur, and I look forward to the completion of this project.'

'I am honored to have worked to make the Port Arthur LNG export project a reality, which will bring thousands of jobs to Texasand renewed prosperity to communities like Port Arthur, where families are still rebuilding one year after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey,' U.S. Sen. Ted Cruzsaid. 'Our Gulf communities remain strong, and Texascontinues to forge ahead as an energy leader for America and the entire world.'

'Southeast Texasis America's energy gateway,' said U.S. Rep. Randy Weber. 'As more LNG facilities come online, the contributions our region makes to America's energy dominance further increase. I am grateful to FERC for finalizing the notice of schedule, allowing Sempra Energy to complete this project years in the making.'

The FERC issued its Notice of Schedule for the proposed Port Arthurliquefaction-export project Aug. 31. The project is expected to include two natural gas liquefaction trains to enable the long-term sale of approximately 11 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG; feed gas pre-treatment facilities; natural gas liquids and refrigerant storage; up to three LNG storage tanks; two marine berths and associated facilities.

The ultimate decision to construct the Port Arthurliquefaction project is contingent upon obtaining binding customer commitments and financing arrangements; reaching a definitive engineering, procurement and construction contract; securing all necessary permits and approvals including a FERC order approving the siting, construction and operation of the project and reaching a final investment decision.

Sempra Energy, a San Diego-based energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion, is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.

