Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sempra Energy    SRE

SEMPRA ENERGY (SRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sempra Energy Set to Join Dow Jones Utility Average, Replacing PG&E Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 06:46pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Sempra Energy will replace PG&E Corp. (PCG) on the Dow Jones Utility Average prior to the open of trading on Friday, January 18.

PG&E, California's largest utility, said it was preparing to file for Chapter 11 protection before the end of the month. It faces more than $30 billion in potential liability costs related to its role in sparking wildfires in recent years. S&P Dow Jones Indicies said Tuesday the company is no longer appropriate for the Dow Jones Utility Average.

Sempra Energy, based in San Diego, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure and also provides electric and gas services.

The Dow Jones Utility Average is a 15-stock, price-weighted index which measures the performance of U.S. companies in the utilities sector.

The level of the index won't be disrupted by this change, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

Sempra Energy shares closed Tuesday's trading up 0.71%, at $112.55. They were quiet after hours

Shares of PG&E lost more than 50% on Monday, and continued declining Tuesday, finishing the trading day down 17.54% at $96.91. In the after-hours markets, PG&E shares were down 6.80% to $6.44.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -17.54% 6.91 Delayed Quote.-64.72%
SEMPRA ENERGY 0.71% 112.55 Delayed Quote.5.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMPRA ENERGY
06:46pSempra Energy Set to Join Dow Jones Utility Average, Replacing PG&E Corp.
DJ
05:52pSEMPRA ENERGY : Set to Join Dow Jones Utility Average
PR
01:39pSEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas and Onboard Dynamics Announce Second Demonstration of N..
PR
10:38aSEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Issues 'Dial It Down' Alert Through Friday Night
AQ
01/14SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Issues "Dial It Down" Alert Through Friday Night
PR
01/10SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Receives Funding from AQMD for Projects to Reduce Emiss..
PR
01/08SEMPRA ENERGY : sells US UGS assets to ArcLight Capital Partners
AQ
01/07SEMPRA ENERGY : Southern California Gas Announces Appointments for New President..
DJ
01/07SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Names Jimmie I. Cho Chief Operating Officer and Maryam ..
PU
01/04SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Extends “Dial It Down Alert” Through Monday
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 441 M
EBIT 2018 2 399 M
Net income 2018 1 197 M
Debt 2018 25 009 M
Yield 2018 3,20%
P/E ratio 2018 36,13
P/E ratio 2019 18,74
EV / Sales 2018 4,86x
EV / Sales 2019 4,61x
Capitalization 30 584 M
Chart SEMPRA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Sempra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMPRA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 127 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Walker Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Allan Householder President & Chief Operating Officer
Trevor Ian Mihalik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William D. Jones Independent Director
William G. Ouchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMPRA ENERGY5.43%30 584
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.29%47 529
ENGIE6.67%37 333
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.92%34 603
ORSTED-0.07%28 138
E.ON4.72%22 817
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.