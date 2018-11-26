Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sempra Energy    SRE

SEMPRA ENERGY (SRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sempra Energy : SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2018 | 08:09pm CET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has declared regular quarterly dividends for the preferred series stock of the company as follows:

SoCalGas:


Preferred Stock  

$0.375 per share

Preferred Stock, Series A

$0.375 per share

The dividends are payable on January 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on December 10, 2018.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable natural gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Natural gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians—about 60 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.  

SoCalGas is committed to investing in its natural gas system infrastructure, while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2013 through 2017, the company spent nearly $6 billion to upgrade and modernize its natural gas system to enhance safety and reliability. The company is also committed to being a leader in the region's clean energy future, and is working to accelerate the use of renewable natural gas from dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants and the development of renewable energy storage technologies. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook

About Southern California Gas Co.: Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has been delivering clean, safe and reliable natural gas to its customers for more than 145 years. It is the nation's largest natural gas distribution utility, providing service to 21.6 million consumers connected through 5.9 million meters in more than 500 communities. The company's service territory encompasses approximately 20,000 square miles throughout central and Southern California, from Visalia to the Mexican border. SoCalGas is a regulated subsidiary of Sempra Energy (SRE), a Fortune 500 energy services holding company based in San Diego.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socalgas-declares-preferred-dividends-300755262.html

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMPRA ENERGY
08:09pSEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends
PR
11/21SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS COMPANY : - As Colder Weather Approaches, SoCalGas Joins..
AQ
11/20SEMPRA ENERGY : As Colder Weather Approaches, SoCalGas Joins LA Kings to Give Aw..
PR
11/20SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas and Sempra Energy Foundation Pledge as Much as $350,000..
PU
11/20SEMPRA ENERGY : Foundation, SoCalGas And Employees Pledge Disaster-Relief Assist..
PU
11/15SEMPRA ENERGY : Redlands and Artesia Selected to Receive SoCalGas Grants for Cli..
PU
11/14SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Takes Part in "Utilities United Against Scams Day" To H..
PR
11/12SEMPRA ENERGY : Launches Annual Grant Program For Veterans Day
PU
11/12TRAFFIC ADVISORY : Lane Reductions in the Rosedale Area of Northwest Bakersfield..
PU
11/12In race to fill LNG supply gap, project goalposts have changed
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/20InfraREIT +4.4% after getting possibly superior offer to Oncor deal 
11/14CAT BOND PRICE VOLATILITY AND DISCOU : Plenum 
11/13Muted Midstream Relief 
11/07Sempra Energy (SRE) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
11/07Sempra Energy 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.