Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sempra Energy    SRE

SEMPRA ENERGY

(SRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/13 12:30:37 pm
158.78 USD   -0.07%
12:10pSEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends
PR
02/12SEMPRA ENERGY : Oncor To Release Year-End 2019 Results Feb. 27
PR
02/12SEMPRA ENERGY : To Report Year-End 2019 Earnings Feb. 27
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sempra Energy : SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 12:10pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has declared regular quarterly dividends for the preferred series stock of the company as follows:

SoCalGas:

Preferred Stock

$0.375 per share

Preferred Stock, Series A

$0.375 per share

The dividends are payable on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 10, 2020.

About SoCalGas
Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest gas utility in North America, delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its pipeline system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook

About Southern California Gas Co.: Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has been delivering clean, safe and reliable natural gas to its customers for more than 145 years. It is the nation's largest natural gas distribution utility, providing service to 21.6 million consumers connected through 5.9 million meters in more than 500 communities. The company's service territory encompasses approximately 20,000 square miles throughout central and Southern California, from Visalia to the Mexican border. SoCalGas is a regulated subsidiary of Sempra Energy (SRE), a Fortune 500 energy services holding company based in San Diego.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socalgas-declares-preferred-dividends-301004732.html

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SEMPRA ENERGY
12:10pSEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends
PR
02/12SEMPRA ENERGY : Oncor To Release Year-End 2019 Results Feb. 27
PR
02/12SEMPRA ENERGY : To Report Year-End 2019 Earnings Feb. 27
PR
02/12SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, ..
AQ
02/11SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District,..
PR
02/10SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Energy Efficiency Programs Saved Customers $55.6 Millio..
PR
02/05SEMPRA ENERGY : 's IEnova Unit To Report Fourth-Quarter 2019 Earnings Feb. 19
AQ
01/30SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Vice President, Denita Willoughby, Elected as First Afr..
PU
01/30SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Joins Bakersfield Mayor Goh and Business Leaders to Mar..
PR
01/29SEMPRA ENERGY : - Partnering With the World Economic Forum to Lead the Energy Tr..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group