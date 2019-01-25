Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sempra Energy : SoCalGas "Dial It Down" Alert Has Ended

01/25/2019 | 01:01am EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced that effective at 10 p.m. PT this evening, Jan. 24, the "Dial It Down" Alert urging customers to conserve natural gas has ended. The Dial It Down Alert was initiated on Monday, January 21 in response to cold weather conditions, specifically in the mornings and evenings, throughout the SoCalGas service territory.

Winter Conservation Tips

SoCalGas encourages customers to continue to reduce their natural gas use this winter to help conserve energy and to save money on utility bills. Customers can take simple steps, like setting their thermostat to 68 degrees when home and 55 degrees when not home. Other helpful tips include: 

  • Washing clothes with cold water;
  • Taking shorter showers to use less hot water;
  • Running only full loads of dishes and clothes;
  • Using low-flow shower heads;
  • Keeping windows and doors closed when the heater is on; and
  • Dressing warmer.

More information on SoCalGas' Dial It Down Alert energy conservation program can be found at socalgas.com/dialitdown.

About SoCalGas
Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable natural gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Natural gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians—about 60 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.  

SoCalGas is committed to investing in its natural gas system infrastructure, while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2013 through 2017, the company spent nearly $6 billion to upgrade and modernize its natural gas system to enhance safety and reliability. The company is also committed to being a leader in the region's clean energy future, and is working to accelerate the use of renewable natural gas from dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants and the development of renewable energy storage technologies. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information, visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

About Southern California Gas Co.: Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has been delivering clean, safe and reliable natural gas to its customers for more than 145 years. It is the nation's largest natural gas distribution utility, providing service to 21.6 million consumers connected through 5.9 million meters in more than 500 communities. The company's service territory encompasses approximately 20,000 square miles throughout central and Southern California, from Visalia to the Mexican border. SoCalGas is a regulated subsidiary of Sempra Energy (SRE), a Fortune 500 energy services holding company based in San Diego.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socalgas-dial-it-down-alert-has-ended-300784190.html

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company


© PRNewswire 2019
