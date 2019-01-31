Sempra Energy : SoCalGas Highlights Payment Options for Federal Employees Affected by Government Shutdown

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today highlighted payment options and protections for federal employees who have been affected by the recent government shutdown. Customers who are having a hard time paying their natural gas bill may request an extension of their payment due date. SoCalGas does not charge late payment fees to residential customers. Additionally, SoCalGas will not disconnect service to those customers who are furloughed federal employees for a period of 45 days after the end of the government shutdown. Federal employees whose service may have been disconnected will be reconnected without the need to make their balance current and any reconnection fees and deposit requirements will be waived if the customer agrees to a payment plan for the balance on the account. Customers may also be asked to provide proof of federal employment. Customers are encouraged to call 1-877-238-0092 to speak with a representative about their bill. SoCalGas customer service is available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

"We understand that our customers who were furloughed during the recent government shutdown may be worried about paying their upcoming natural gas bill," said Paul Goldstein, vice president of customer services at SoCalGas. "We want to help ease their concerns and ensure they have the reliable natural gas service they depend on."

SoCalGas offers customers programs and tips to save money on their natural gas bill year-round. For example, customers who purchase a smart thermostat can save an additional $75 by applying for a smart thermostat rebate from SoCalGas. More information about smart thermostats and additional rebates may be found at socalgas.com/rebates. The utility also offers energy-saving tips for your home.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable natural gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Natural gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians—about 60 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas is committed to investing in its natural gas system infrastructure, while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2013 through 2017, the company spent nearly $6 billion to upgrade and modernize its natural gas system to enhance safety and reliability. The company is also committed to being a leader in the region's clean energy future, and is working to accelerate the use of renewable natural gas from dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants and the development of renewable energy storage technologies. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information, visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

