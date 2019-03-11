Sempra Energy : SoCalGas' Kristine Scott Recognized as a “Woman of the Year” by Assemblymember James C. Ramos

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2019 - Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced its San Bernardino County public affairs manager Kristine Scott has been named a 'Woman of the Year' by California State Assemblyman James C. Ramos, 40th district for her work serving businesses and community organizations in the Inland Empire in her role as an elected councilmember. Photos of Kristine Scott and Assemblymember James C. Ramos are available here.

'I am grateful for this honor, which comes as quite a surprise. This award motivates me even more to continue the much-needed work in our shared region,' said Councilmember Scott. 'I would like to thank Assemblymember Ramos for this award and for all of his work in bettering our region. Additionally, I'm proud to work for a company like SoCalGas, which encourages its employees to give back to the community and believes that we don't succeed as a business unless the communities we serve do as well.'

Assemblymember James Ramos represents the 40th Assembly district which includes Highland, Loma Linda, Mentone, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, and San Bernardino.

'I am pleased to recognize Councilmember Scott for her dedication and commitment to the Inland Empire,' said Assemblymember Ramos. 'Her outstanding leadership on several business and community organizations should be celebrated and emulated by our future young leaders. I look forward to seeing what she accomplishes on the Rancho Cucamonga City Council.'

In November 2018, Scott was elected as Rancho Cucamonga Councilmember to help make decisions for the community, improve existing services, develop policies and anticipate future needs of the community.

Scott is an experienced public affairs manager with SoCalGas serving as the point of contact for communities in San Bernardino to educate customers and stakeholders about activities, programs and services, responding to customer and local media inquiries and resolving customer complaints.

Scott serves on several business and community organizations such as past Chair of Inland Action, Secretary of Boys and Girls Club of Greater Redlands-Riverside, Secretary for The Greater Ontario Business Council, Board Member of the San Bernardino Valley College Foundation, Member of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Information Exchange Committee, and on the Advisory Board of 4 Purple Hearts.

Scott is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton with a bachelor's degree in communications specializing in public relations and a minor in American Studies. She is also an alumnus of California Connections, a statewide, issues-based, learning leadership fellowship through the Southern California Leadership Network and the Inland Empire Economic Partnership Regional Leadership Academy.

Scott was honored at an award ceremony celebrating National Women's History Month with elected officials, business and community leaders from throughout the Inland Empire on March 4. She was nominated for the award by other community philanthropists and volunteers in the community.

SoCalGas applauds its employees who give back to the communities the company serves. The company itself also contributes to those communities. In 2018 it invested more than $7 million in nearly 1,000 educational, environmental and community organizations across its service territory. Learn more about SoCalGas' giving here.

# # #

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable natural gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Natural gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians- about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest natural gas utility in North America, delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its natural gas system infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its natural gas system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.