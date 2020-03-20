Sempra Energy : SoCalGas's Operations Identified as Critical Infrastructure Under State Executive Order

Log in
03/20/2020 | 06:27pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2020/PRNewswire / -- In response to inquiries from customers and the media, SoCalGas Chief Operating Officer Jimmie Chotoday issued the following statement about the reliability of natural gas service in Southern California:

'Over the last several days we've seen families and businesses across Californiacome together like never before to reorganize our lives and work in support of local, state and federal efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

'We want you to know that the natural gas you count on to cook for your family, heat your home, warm your water or run your business will continue to be there when you need it.

'As a critical part of California'senergy system we are prepared for events like this. Natural gas is safely and reliably being delivered to our 22 million customers across southern and central California, just as it does on a typical day. There is no shortage of supply of natural gas for homes or businesses or to power plants that generate electricity.

'We are also in constant contact with state and local authorities and they have done a tremendous job coordinating with energy providers across California. We want to commend Governor Newsom, Mayor Garcetti, and every one of our state, county and local leaders for taking the precautions needed for Californiato get ahead of this.

'Your safety and the safety of our teams are of the utmost importance. If there is an emergency at your home or business our crews will continue to respond. Our crews will be wearing protective gear for everyone's safety, and consistent with CDC guidelines.

'We are also working to make things a little easier for our customers. During this period, no customer will have their natural gas turned off due to non-payment. As always, SoCalGas will not charge any late fees to residential customers, or for small businesses. We are also committed to helping customers experiencing hardships, including from the coronavirus. If in need of assistance, we encourage customers to call us at 1-800-427-2200.

'We know that millions of you are working or doing schoolwork from home due to coronavirus precautions. To help keep you up to date, SoCalGas has a new website full of helpful resources including tips on staying safe and keeping utility bills low while still keeping comfortable at home.

'On behalf of everyone at SoCalGas, it is our honor to serve Southern and Central Californiaevery day, but especially at a time like this. Be safe and know we are here to continue supporting you.'

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company

For further information: Chris Gilbride, Office of Media and Public Information, (213) 244-2442, cgilbride@socalgas.com

Sempra Energy published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 22:26:07 UTC
