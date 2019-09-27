Log in
Sempra Energy : SoCalGas to Begin Pipeline Inspection Project Along Westbury Drive in Granada Hills Beginning September 30

09/27/2019 | 02:28pm EDT

WHAT: SoCalGas will begin a pipeline inspection project along Westbury Drive in Granada Hills from Jolette Avenue to Balboa Boulevard. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, September 30, 2019 and is expected to continue through November 2019.

To perform this project safely, the eastbound lane of Westbury Drive between Jolette Avenue and Balboa Boulevard will be closed. This portion of Westbury Drive will be converted into a one-way street for approximately four weeks during construction.

Traffic control cones, message boards and flagmen will help direct the flow of traffic. Residents, local businesses, and commuters may hear work-related noise and see excavation equipment and vehicles during construction hours.

No interruption to natural gas service is anticipated.

Customers may smell the odor of natural gas. Although this is normal when crews are working, SoCalGas encourages anyone who smells gas to call us at 1-800-427-2200. SoCalGas is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

WHERE: Westbury Drive from Jolette Avenue to Balboa Boulevard in Granada Hills as shown here.

WHEN: Work hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, subject to change. Work will begin September 30 and end in November 2019, weather and other conditions permitting.

PUBLIC CONTACT: Customers with questions or concerns about the construction work may call SoCalGas' Customer Contact Center 24-hours a day, seven-days a week at 800-427-2200. Our top priorities are to work safely and to provide the communities we serve with safe and reliable natural gas service.

###

For further information: Patrice Clayton | SoCalGas | 24-Hour Media Hotline: 213-244-2442 www.socalgas.com/newsroom | @SoCalGasNews

Disclaimer

Sempra Energy published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 18:27:06 UTC
