04/20/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) plans to release its first-quarter 2020 earnings by 7 a.m. ET, May 4.

Sempra Energy executives will conduct a conference call at 12 p.m. ET, May 4. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on the company's website, sempra.com, by clicking on the appropriate audio link.

Prior to the conference call, a slide presentation detailing the earnings results also will be posted by 7 a.m. ET, May 4, on Sempra Energy's website.

For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, it will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 8909332, or it can be accessed on the company's website.

About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets reported in 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers worldwide. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in diversity and inclusion, and sustainability, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

Sempra Energy Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sempra Energy)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sempra-energy-to-report-first-quarter-2020-earnings-may-4-301043761.html

SOURCE Sempra Energy


© PRNewswire 2020
