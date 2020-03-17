Log in
Sempra Energy : To Webcast Investor Day March 24

03/17/2020

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy's (NYSE: SRE) senior management team will provide an update on the company's business strategy and financial goals on an Investor Day conference call at 4 p.m. ET, March 24.

Investors, analysts, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on the company's website, sempra.com, by clicking on the appropriate audio link.

Shortly after the conference call begins, the presentation slides will be posted to the investor section of Sempra Energy's website.

The webcast will also be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 2790737, or it can be accessed on the company's website.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $65 billion in total assets reported in 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 20,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 40 million consumers worldwide. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in diversity and inclusion, and sustainability, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

Sempra Energy Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sempra Energy)

[SRE-F]

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sempra-energy-to-webcast-investor-day-march-24-301025744.html

SOURCE Sempra Energy


© PRNewswire 2020
