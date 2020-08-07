Log in
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Lanes Reduced Along Burbank Blvd. Between Reseda Blvd. & Yolanda Ave. in Tarzana Beginning August 10

08/07/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

WHAT: SoCalGas will be performing pipeline maintenance work along Burbank Blvd. between Reseda Blvd. & Yolanda Ave. in Tarzana. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, August 10 and is expected to continue through November 2020.

To perform this project safely, lane reductions will be in place for eastbound traffic along Burbank Blvd. between Reseda Blvd. & Yolanda Ave. during construction hours.

Traffic control cones and flaggers will help direct the flow of traffic. Residents, local businesses, and commuters may hear work-related noise and see excavation equipment and vehicles during construction hours.

No interruption to natural gas service is anticipated.

Customers may smell the odor of natural gas. Although this is normal when crews are working, SoCalGas encourages anyone who smells gas to call us at 1-800-427-2200. SoCalGas is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

WHERE: Burbank Blvd. between Reseda Blvd. & Yolanda Ave. in Tarzana, as shown here.

WHEN: Work hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, subject to change. Work will begin August 10 and end in November 2020, weather and other conditions permitting.

PUBLIC CONTACT: Customers with questions or concerns about the construction work may call SoCalGas' Customer Contact Center 24-hours a day, seven-days a week at 800-427-2200. Our top priorities are to work safely and to provide the communities we serve with safe and reliable natural gas service.

###

For further information: Patrice Clayton | SoCalGas | 24-Hour Media Hotline: 213-244-2442 www.socalgas.com/newsroom | @SoCalGasNews

Disclaimer

Sempra Energy published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 17:18:07 UTC
