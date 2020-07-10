TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Lanes to Be Reduced Along Aviation Blvd. and East El Segundo Blvd. in the cities of Hawthorne and El Segundo for Pipeline Inspection Work

WHAT: SoCalGas will be performing pipeline inspection work along Aviation Blvd. and East El Segundo Blvd. in the cities of Hawthorne and El Segundo beginning July 11. This work is being done in accordance with the federally mandated Pipeline Safety Act of 2002 and is expected to last 2-3 months. SoCalGas has notified and coordinated with other south bay cities about the scope of this project.

To perform this project safely, lane reductions and/or closures will be in place Monday through Friday on portions of the northbound lanes of Aviation Blvd. near East El Segundo Blvd.

Traffic control cones and flagmen will help direct the flow of traffic. Residents and business owners may hear work-related noise, see excavation equipment and vehicles and experience traffic delays during construction.

No interruption to natural gas service is anticipated.

WHERE: Both northbound lanes of North Aviation Blvd. just north of East El Segundo Blvd. and two of three northbound lanes of South Aviation Blvd. between East El Segundo Blvd. and Boardwalk as shown here. The southbound lanes of South Aviation Blvd. may also experience lane reductions at times

WHEN: Work hours are Monday through Sunday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for both the area north of East El Segundo Blvd. (City of El Segundo) and the area south of East El Segundo Blvd. (City of Hawthorne).

Work will begin on weekends for approximately 2-3 weeks from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. before moving to weekday work. All work hours are subject to change. (City of El Segundo)

Traffic lanes will be restored to normal operating conditions when not under construction. Work will begin July 11 and end in September 2020, weather and other conditions permitting.

PUBLIC CONTACT: Customers with questions or concerns about the construction work may call SoCalGas' Customer Contact Center 24-hours a day, seven-days a week at 800-427-2200. Our top priorities are to work safely and to provide the communities we serve with safe and reliable natural gas service.