Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sempra Energy    SRE

SEMPRA ENERGY

(SRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Lanes to Be Reduced Along Aviation Blvd. and East El Segundo Blvd. in the cities of Hawthorne and El Segundo for Pipeline Inspection Work

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 02:21pm EDT

WHAT: SoCalGas will be performing pipeline inspection work along Aviation Blvd. and East El Segundo Blvd. in the cities of Hawthorne and El Segundo beginning July 11. This work is being done in accordance with the federally mandated Pipeline Safety Act of 2002 and is expected to last 2-3 months. SoCalGas has notified and coordinated with other south bay cities about the scope of this project.

To perform this project safely, lane reductions and/or closures will be in place Monday through Friday on portions of the northbound lanes of Aviation Blvd. near East El Segundo Blvd.

Traffic control cones and flagmen will help direct the flow of traffic. Residents and business owners may hear work-related noise, see excavation equipment and vehicles and experience traffic delays during construction.

No interruption to natural gas service is anticipated.

WHERE: Both northbound lanes of North Aviation Blvd. just north of East El Segundo Blvd. and two of three northbound lanes of South Aviation Blvd. between East El Segundo Blvd. and Boardwalk as shown here. The southbound lanes of South Aviation Blvd. may also experience lane reductions at times

WHEN: Work hours are Monday through Sunday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for both the area north of East El Segundo Blvd. (City of El Segundo) and the area south of East El Segundo Blvd. (City of Hawthorne).

Work will begin on weekends for approximately 2-3 weeks from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. before moving to weekday work. All work hours are subject to change. (City of El Segundo)

Traffic lanes will be restored to normal operating conditions when not under construction. Work will begin July 11 and end in September 2020, weather and other conditions permitting.

PUBLIC CONTACT: Customers with questions or concerns about the construction work may call SoCalGas' Customer Contact Center 24-hours a day, seven-days a week at 800-427-2200. Our top priorities are to work safely and to provide the communities we serve with safe and reliable natural gas service.

For further information: Patrice Clayton | SoCalGas | 24-Hour Media Hotline: 213-244-2442 | www.socalgas.com/newsroom | @SoCalGasNews

Disclaimer

Sempra Energy published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 18:20:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SEMPRA ENERGY
02:21pTRAFFIC ADVISORY : Lanes to Be Reduced Along Aviation Blvd. and East El Segundo ..
PU
02:11pTRAFFIC ADVISORY : Lanes Closed Along S. Adams St. Between Park Ave. & E. Palmer..
PU
09:23aSEMPRA ENERGY : - USMCA Renews Economic Cooperation in North America
AQ
07/07SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Launches The 'Fueling Our Communities' Program to Feed ..
AQ
07/07SEMPRA ENERGY : is Inspiring and Developing the Workforce of Tomorrow
AQ
07/06SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Launches The "Fueling Our Communities" Program to Feed ..
PU
07/02SEMPRA ENERGY : 's IEnova Unit To Report Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings July 22
AQ
06/30SEMPRA ENERGY : Completes Business Exit From South America, Raises EPS Guidance
DJ
06/30SEMPRA ENERGY : Named Top Utility on 'Best Corporate Citizens' List
AQ
06/30SEMPRA ENERGY : - Recognizing Dedication to Safety across the Sempra Family of C..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 177 M - -
Net income 2020 2 140 M - -
Net Debt 2020 24 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 3,60%
Capitalization 34 020 M 34 020 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 13 969
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SEMPRA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Sempra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMPRA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 140,47 $
Last Close Price 116,29 $
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Walker Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Sagara Group Co-President & Executive Vice President
Trevor Ian Mihalik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric G. Trapp Vice President-Security & Technology
William D. Jones Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMPRA ENERGY-23.23%34 020
ORSTED A/S22.21%53 647
NATIONAL GRID PLC-9.99%37 638
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-8.82%31 695
E.ON SE5.00%29 462
ENGIE-25.00%29 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group