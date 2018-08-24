Traffic Advisory: Lane Reductions in Alhambra and Rosemead for Pipeline Inspection Project

Log in
08/24/2018 | 08:22pm CEST

WHAT: SoCalGas will be performing a safety inspection on a segment of natural gas pipeline in Alhambra starting on August 27 and in Rosemead starting on September 4. Crews are expected to work on the natural gas pipeline through November 2018.

To perform this pipeline inspection safely, northbound traffic on Walnut Grove Avenue between Fern Avenue and Klingerman Street in the city of Rosemead will be reduced to one lane. Traffic on Front Street between Marengo Avenue and Benito Avenue in Alhambra will be reduced to one lane. Traffic control signs and cones will help direct the flow of traffic. There will be parking restrictions on Walnut Grove Avenue in Rosemead and Front Street in Alhambra around the construction site. Residents and local businesses may hear some work-related noise. During work hours, commuters passing by the work site will see excavation, equipment and vehicles.

No interruption to natural gas service is anticipated.

Customers may smell the odor of natural gas. Although this is normal when crews are working, SoCalGas encourages anyone who smells gas to call us at 1-800-427-2200. SoCalGas is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

WHERE: Walnut Grove Avenue between Fern Avenue and Klingerman Street in the city of Rosemead, as shown in this link.

Front Street between Marengo Avenue and Benito Avenue, as shown in this link.

WHEN: Lanes will be reduced from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, from approximately August 27 through November 2018.

NOTE: SoCalGas continually invests in its natural gas system infrastructure. From 2011 through 2016, the company invested nearly $6 billion to upgrade and modernize its natural gas system to enhance safety and reliability. To learn more about SoCalGas' Pipeline Safety, visit: https://www.socalgas.com/stay-safe/pipeline-and-storage-safety/pipeline-integrity

PUBLIC CONTACT: Customers with questions or concerns about the construction work may call SoCalGas' Customer Contact Center 24-hours a day, seven-days a week at 800-427-2200. Our top priorities are to work safely and to provide the communities we serve with safe and reliable natural gas service.

###

For further information: 24-Hour Media Hotline: 213-244-2442 | www.socalgas.com/newsroom | @SoCalGasNews

Disclaimer

Sempra Energy published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 18:21:03 UTC
