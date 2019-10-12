Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sempra Energy    SRE

SEMPRA ENERGY

(SRE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Traffic Advisory: Lanes to Be Reduced Along Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara for Pipeline Replacement Project Beginning October 14

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2019 | 02:41pm EDT

WHAT: SoCalGas will be performing work for a pipeline replacement project on Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara between E. De La Guerra Street and E. Ortega Street beginning October 14, 2019. Work is expected to continue through November 2019.

To perform this project safely, lanes will be reduced from two lanes down to one lane during work hours on Anacapa Street between E. De La Guerra Street and E. Ortega Street.

Traffic control cones, message boards and flagmen will help direct the flow of traffic. Residents, local businesses, and commuters may hear work-related noise and see excavation equipment and vehicles during construction hours.

No interruption to natural gas service is anticipated.

WHERE: Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara between E. De La Guerra Street and E. Ortega Street as shown here.

WHEN: Work hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, subject to change. Work will begin October 14 and end in November 2019, weather and other conditions permitting.

PUBLIC CONTACT: Customers with questions or concerns about the construction work may call SoCalGas Customer Contact Center 24-hours a day, seven-days a week at 800-427-2200. Our top priorities are to work safely and to provide the communities we serve with safe and reliable natural gas service.

For further information: Patrice Clayton | SoCalGas | 24-Hour Media Hotline: 213-244-2442| www.socalgas.com/newsroom | @SoCalGasNews

Disclaimer

Sempra Energy published this content on 12 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2019 18:40:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMPRA ENERGY
02:41pTRAFFIC ADVISORY : Lanes to Be Reduced Along Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara for..
PU
10/07TRAFFIC ADVISORY : Lanes to Be Reduced Along Crenshaw Boulevard & W. Manchester ..
PU
10/06SOCALGAS BRINGS CHINATOWN CHEFS TO D : Heart of LA
PR
10/03SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Applauds More Than 100 Local Governments in Southern Ca..
PR
10/03SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Awards City of Corona more than $44,000 for Completion ..
PR
10/03SEMPRA ENERGY : Newest Energy-Efficient Commercial Kitchen Equipment to be Demon..
PU
10/02SEMPRA ENERGY : IEnova Unit To Report Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Oct. 23
PU
10/02SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS COMPANY : - In Recognition of Energy Efficiency Day, SoC..
AQ
10/01SEMPRA ENERGY : In Recognition of Energy Efficiency Day, SoCalGas Shares Tips to..
PR
09/30Sempra Energy to sell Peruvian businesses to China Yangtze for $3.59 billion
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 823 M
EBIT 2019 2 539 M
Net income 2019 1 629 M
Debt 2019 25 132 M
Yield 2019 2,66%
P/E ratio 2019 24,4x
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,50x
EV / Sales2020 5,35x
Capitalization 39 944 M
Chart SEMPRA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Sempra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMPRA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 149,81  $
Last Close Price 145,49  $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Walker Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Allan Householder President & Chief Operating Officer
Dennis Victor Arriola Group President & Executive Vice President
Trevor Ian Mihalik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William D. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMPRA ENERGY34.48%39 944
ENGIE20.00%40 048
NATIONAL GRID PLC16.67%39 360
ORSTED AS42.30%38 746
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-31.68%31 745
E.ON SE2.47%25 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group