Traffic Advisory: Lanes to Be Reduced Along Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara for Pipeline Replacement Project Beginning October 14

WHAT: SoCalGas will be performing work for a pipeline replacement project on Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara between E. De La Guerra Street and E. Ortega Street beginning October 14, 2019. Work is expected to continue through November 2019.

To perform this project safely, lanes will be reduced from two lanes down to one lane during work hours on Anacapa Street between E. De La Guerra Street and E. Ortega Street.

Traffic control cones, message boards and flagmen will help direct the flow of traffic. Residents, local businesses, and commuters may hear work-related noise and see excavation equipment and vehicles during construction hours.

No interruption to natural gas service is anticipated.

WHERE: Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara between E. De La Guerra Street and E. Ortega Street as shown here.

WHEN: Work hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, subject to change. Work will begin October 14 and end in November 2019, weather and other conditions permitting.

PUBLIC CONTACT: Customers with questions or concerns about the construction work may call SoCalGas Customer Contact Center 24-hours a day, seven-days a week at 800-427-2200. Our top priorities are to work safely and to provide the communities we serve with safe and reliable natural gas service.