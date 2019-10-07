Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sempra Energy    SRE

SEMPRA ENERGY

(SRE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Traffic Advisory: Lanes to Be Reduced Along Crenshaw Boulevard & W. Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood for Pipeline Replacement Project Beginning October 7

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 04:22pm EDT

WHAT: SoCalGas will be performing work for a pipeline project on Crenshaw Boulevard & W. Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood starting October 7. Work is expected to continue through November 2019.

To perform this project safely, lane reductions will be in place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, for southbound traffic on Crenshaw Boulevard at W. Manchester Boulevard and for eastbound traffic on W. Manchester Boulevard at Crenshaw Boulevard.

Traffic control cones and flagmen will help direct the flow of traffic. Residents, local businesses, and commuters may hear work-related noise and see excavation equipment and vehicles and experience traffic delays during construction.

Businesses will be open and accessible during the project. Two MTA bus stops in the area will be relocated. Commuters should look for posted signs directing them to temporary bus stop locations nearby.

No interruption to natural gas service is anticipated.

WHERE: Crenshaw Boulevard & W. Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood as shown here & here.

WHEN: Work hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, subject to change. Work will begin October 7 and end in November 2019, weather and other conditions permitting.

PUBLIC CONTACT: Customers with questions or concerns about the construction work may call SoCalGas' Customer Contact Center 24-hours a day, seven-days a week at 800-427-2200. Our top priorities are to work safely and to provide the communities we serve with safe and reliable natural gas service.

For further information: Patrice Clayton | SoCalGas | 24-Hour Media Hotline: 213-244-2442 | www.socalgas.com/newsroom | @SoCalGasNews

Disclaimer

Sempra Energy published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 20:21:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMPRA ENERGY
04:22pTRAFFIC ADVISORY : Lanes to Be Reduced Along Crenshaw Boulevard & W. Manchester ..
PU
10/06SOCALGAS BRINGS CHINATOWN CHEFS TO D : Heart of LA
PR
10/03SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Applauds More Than 100 Local Governments in Southern Ca..
PR
10/03SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Awards City of Corona more than $44,000 for Completion ..
PR
10/03SEMPRA ENERGY : Newest Energy-Efficient Commercial Kitchen Equipment to be Demon..
PU
10/02SEMPRA ENERGY : IEnova Unit To Report Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Oct. 23
PU
10/02SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS COMPANY : - In Recognition of Energy Efficiency Day, SoC..
AQ
10/01SEMPRA ENERGY : In Recognition of Energy Efficiency Day, SoCalGas Shares Tips to..
PR
09/30Sempra Energy to sell Peruvian businesses to China Yangtze for $3.59 billion
RE
09/30SEMPRA ENERGY : Announces Agreement To Sell Stake In Luz del Sur In Peru
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 823 M
EBIT 2019 2 539 M
Net income 2019 1 629 M
Debt 2019 25 132 M
Yield 2019 2,63%
P/E ratio 2019 24,7x
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,54x
EV / Sales2020 5,38x
Capitalization 40 422 M
Chart SEMPRA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Sempra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMPRA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 149,81  $
Last Close Price 147,23  $
Spread / Highest target 10,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Walker Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Allan Householder President & Chief Operating Officer
Dennis Victor Arriola Group President & Executive Vice President
Trevor Ian Mihalik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William D. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMPRA ENERGY36.08%40 526
ENGIE17.92%39 388
ORSTED AS44.27%39 042
NATIONAL GRID PLC13.86%37 752
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-28.84%34 124
E.ON SE2.94%25 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group