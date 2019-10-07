Traffic Advisory: Lanes to Be Reduced Along Crenshaw Boulevard & W. Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood for Pipeline Replacement Project Beginning October 7

WHAT: SoCalGas will be performing work for a pipeline project on Crenshaw Boulevard & W. Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood starting October 7. Work is expected to continue through November 2019.

To perform this project safely, lane reductions will be in place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, for southbound traffic on Crenshaw Boulevard at W. Manchester Boulevard and for eastbound traffic on W. Manchester Boulevard at Crenshaw Boulevard.

Traffic control cones and flagmen will help direct the flow of traffic. Residents, local businesses, and commuters may hear work-related noise and see excavation equipment and vehicles and experience traffic delays during construction.

Businesses will be open and accessible during the project. Two MTA bus stops in the area will be relocated. Commuters should look for posted signs directing them to temporary bus stop locations nearby.

No interruption to natural gas service is anticipated.

WHERE: Crenshaw Boulevard & W. Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood as shown here & here.

WHEN: Work hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, subject to change. Work will begin October 7 and end in November 2019, weather and other conditions permitting.

PUBLIC CONTACT: Customers with questions or concerns about the construction work may call SoCalGas' Customer Contact Center 24-hours a day, seven-days a week at 800-427-2200. Our top priorities are to work safely and to provide the communities we serve with safe and reliable natural gas service.