Traffic Advisory: SoCalGas Performs Pipeline Improvement Project in Somis Through April

WHAT: SoCalGas is performing a pipeline modernization project on a segment of natural gas pipeline in Somis. Crews are expected to continue work in the area on the natural gas pipeline through April 2019.

To perform this pipeline replacement safely, Rice Street between East Street and West Street will be reduced to one lane near the construction site. East Street between Rice Street and North Street will also be reduced to one lane. There will be alternating lane closures for night work near the intersection of Rice Street and Somis Road (State Route 34) during the week of March 17.

During construction, all lanes of traffic on these streets will close intermittently. Flaggers, traffic control signs and cones will help direct the flow of traffic. Residents and local business owners may hear some work-related noise. During work hours, commuters passing by the work site will see excavation, equipment and vehicles.

No interruption to natural gas service is anticipated.

Customers may smell the odor of natural gas. Although this is normal when crews are working, SoCalGas encourages anyone who smells gas to call us at 1-800-427-2200. SoCalGas is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

WHERE: Rice Street, between East Street and West Street, which intersects with Somis Road (State Route 34), as shown in this link.

East Street, between Rice Street and North Street, as shown in this link.

Intersection of Rice Street and Somis Road (State Route 34), as shown in this link.

WHEN: Lanes will be reduced on Rice Street between East Street and Somis Road from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Rice Street between West Street and Somis Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through the end of April 2019.

Beginning on Sunday, March 17, there will be alternating lane closures for night work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the intersection of Rice Street and Somis Road (State Route 34) for the week.

NOTE: SoCalGas continually invests in its natural gas system infrastructure. From 2011 through 2016, the company invested nearly $6 billion to upgrade and modernize its natural gas system to enhance safety and reliability. To learn more about SoCalGas' Pipeline Safety, visit: https://www.socalgas.com/stay-safe/pipeline-and-storage-safety/pipeline-integrity

PUBLIC CONTACT: Customers with questions or concerns about the construction work may call SoCalGas' Customer Contact Center 24-hours a day, seven-days a week at 800-427-2200. Our top priorities are to work safely and to provide the communities we serve with safe and reliable natural gas service.