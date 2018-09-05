Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Semtech Corporation    SMTC

SEMTECH CORPORATION (SMTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Semtech : Announces Availability of Semtech’s Tri-Edge CDR for 200G and 400G Data Center Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 02:01am CEST

Quad Tri-Edge CDR with integrated VCSEL laser driver and quad Tri-Edge CDR with integrated TIA is targeted for 850nm applications

CIOE Expo – Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced first samples of its quad Tri-Edge CDR (GN2558) with an integrated vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) driver and its quad Tri-Edge CDR (GN2559) with an integrated transimpedance amplifier (TIA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005173/en/

Semtech and Tri-Edge (Graphic: Business Wire)

Semtech and Tri-Edge (Graphic: Business Wire)

This platform bundle is optimized for low power and low cost PAM4 short-reach optical interconnect for data center and active optical cable (AOC) applications.

“With this Tri-Edge PAM4 CDR bundle, Semtech further demonstrates its innovative and disruptive solutions to alternatives available in the market today. We expect this to enable the next-gen deployment for data centers to allow higher bandwidth growth while supporting an aggressive cost structure,” said Dr. Timothy Vang, Vice President of Marketing and Applications for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group.

Semtech will privately demonstrate the new solutions in its CIOE booth, 1B02, at the Shenzhen Convention Center.

Tri-Edge CDR GN2558 Product Information

  • Quad CDR with integrated VCSEL driver
  • For applications such as 200G/400G QSFP28 SR4/8 modules and Active Optical Cables
  • Proprietary VCSEL compensation to enable wide range of VCSELs
  • Adaptive CTLE to improve link robustness

Tri-Edge CDR GN2559 Product Information

  • Quad CDR with integrated TIA
  • For 850nm applications such as 200G/400G QSFP28 SR4/8 modules and Active Optical Cables
  • Offers best in class sensitivity and overload performance

Resources

About Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center, enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure, and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit the website.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “targeted for,” “expect,” “will,” “to enable,” “designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks, and Tri-Edge is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMTECH CORPORATION
02:01aSEMTECH : Enables Industry’s Most Integrated and Lowest Power IC Bundle fo..
BU
02:01aSEMTECH : Announces Volume Production of Fully-Integrated ClearEdge CDR
BU
02:01aSEMTECH : Announces Availability of Semtech’s Tri-Edge CDR for 200G and 40..
BU
02:01aSEMTECH : Announces Initial Production of an IC Solution for SFP28 LR Modules fo..
BU
08/30SEMTECH : to Keynote Flexible, Easy to Deploy IoT Solutions at the IoT and Senso..
BU
08/29SEMTECH : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/29SEMTECH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/29SEMTECH CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
08/29SEMTECH : Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Results
BU
08/29SEMTECH : Proven Internet of Things (IoT) Solution Exhibits at MWC Americas
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Semtech -3.4% after Needham downgrade 
08/30Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (08/30/2018) 
08/29Semtech Corporation (SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings.. 
08/29After Hours Gainers / Losers (08/29/2018) 
08/29Semtech +5.9% on Q2 beats, in-line guide 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 658 M
EBIT 2019 193 M
Net income 2019 86,8 M
Finance 2019 225 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 45,81
P/E ratio 2020 35,36
EV / Sales 2019 5,67x
EV / Sales 2020 4,89x
Capitalization 3 957 M
Chart SEMTECH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semtech Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMTECH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 61,4 $
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohan R. Maheswaran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rockell Nathan Hankin Chairman
Asaf Silberstein Senior VP-Operations & Information Technology
Emeka N. Chukwu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice Presisent
Jean-Paul Bardyn Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMTECH CORPORATION74.71%3 957
INTEL CORPORATION4.92%223 311
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%216 790
NVIDIA CORPORATION45.05%170 653
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.62%109 275
BROADCOM INC-14.74%94 551
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.