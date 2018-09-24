Semtech : Announces Availability of an Optical IC for 5G Wireless Applications

ECOC Exhibition – Semtech
Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance
analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today
announced immediate availability of a bi-directional ClearEdge® CDR with
integrated EML / MZM laser driver.
The bi-directional ClearEdge CDR, GN2146, leverages Semtech’s industry
leading ClearEdge CDR technology and enables <1.5W max power for SFP28
ER modules with differentiated features like Adaptive CTLE and
integrated Bias T network.
“We expect the immediate availability of this ClearEdge CDR to enable
early 5G deployment in Europe starting 2019,” said Dr. Timothy Vang,
Vice President of Marketing and Applications for Semtech’s Signal
Integrity Products Group. “Semtech is an industry leader for high-speed
optical transceiver ICs and will continue to offer leading IC solutions
for a variety of industries.”
Semtech is exhibiting at the
44th European Conference on Optical Communication Exhibition
(ECOC) in Rome from Sept. 23-27 in booth 424, meetings and
demonstrations by appointment.
ClearEdge CDR (GN2146) Product Information:
-
ClearEdge GN2146 is a bi-directional CDR with EML/MZM laser driver
-
Used in applications such as 25G LR / ER modules
-
Extended data rate (24.0 Gbps to 28.1 Gbps) and i-Temp support
-
Small die size of 5 mm x 4 mm with integrated bias T components
-
Adaptive CTLE to improve link robustness
Resources
About Semtech’s Optical Products
Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance
signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies
in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and
passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information,
visit www.semtech.com/optical.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and
mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end
consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial
equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as
well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the
impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green
programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing
control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.
Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global
Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
