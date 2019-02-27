Log in
Semtech : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call

0
02/27/2019

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced plans to release the financial results of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 after the close of the market on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The results will be released through Business Wire and posted at www.semtech.com.

Semtech will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 performance and events, current business activities and conditions, and the outlook for the business. A live webcast of the call will be accessible under the “Events Calendar” section located in the Investors section of the corporate website at www.semtech.com. A replay of the webcast will be available beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

SMTC-F

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2019
