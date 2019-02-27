Semtech : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC), a leading supplier of high
performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced
algorithms, today announced plans to release the financial results of
its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 after the close of the market on
Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The results will be released through Business
Wire and posted at www.semtech.com.
Semtech will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on
Wednesday, March 13, 2019, to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year
2019 performance and events, current business activities and conditions,
and the outlook for the business. A live webcast of the call will be
accessible under the “Events
Calendar” section located in the Investors section of the corporate
website at www.semtech.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available beginning approximately two
hours after the conclusion of the live call.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and
mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end
consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial
equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as
well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the
impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green
programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing
control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.
Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global
Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
