Semtech : Announces Open-Source Software for LoRa®-based Gateways at The Things Conference

Semtech
Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance
analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today
announced a new open-source packet forwarder for Linux-based gateways
that allows secure, resource-efficient data communication and remote
management, critical features for Internet of Things (IoT) networks. The
same features have also been integrated on a miniature indoor gateway,
700 of which The Things Industries will distribute at the Things
Conference from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 (The Things Gateway Indoor). Such
miniature gateways, integrated with Semtech’s LoRa®
devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology),
are ideal for generating dense network coverage with minimal capital
expenditure and no operational expenditure.
“The full featured miniature gateway has great potential for bringing
LoRa-based solutions to scale,” said Wienke Giezeman, CEO and Co-Founder
of The Things Industries. “The product lowers the total cost of
ownership of LoRaWAN-based solutions, providing a disruptively low price
point as it can be installed in only a few minutes by non-technical
personnel. Removing the hassle and lowering the investment of the
network allows businesses to focus on what really matters, an end-to-end
IoT business solution.”
The implementation on the miniature gateway is further designed to
enable easy-to-deploy gateways, ideal for generating network coverage in
challenging indoor environments for smart building applications or using
mobile gateways in asset tracking solutions. In addition, these
solutions enable developers to easily create applications and test
interoperability, while providing flexibility for different deployment
models, business models and network deployment strategies for solutions
providers and network operators. Cost effective indoor gateways are
leading to mass adoption of LoRa Technology for smart home, building and
asset tracking applications.
“Semtech’s LoRa Technology is enabling the devices, networks and
applications (DNA) of IoT and we expect to continue to revolutionize the
industry by developing leading technology that shortens the application
and solution development time to market. The new LoRa-based
packet-forwarder protocols will help simplify interoperability of
LoRaWAN-based solutions allowing the developer community to create a
variety of IoT applications much faster,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice
President of Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group.
An implementation for Linux-based gateways can be accessed on GitHub: https://github.com/lorabasics/basicstation.
Semtech will be exhibiting and keynoting at The Things Conference from
Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. To learn more about the conference, visit www.thethingsnetwork.org/conference/.
About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology
Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a
widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom
companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set
necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways,
sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based
on the LoRaWAN™ specification have been deployed in 100 countries and
Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing
IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more
about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa
site and join the LoRa
Community to access free training as well as an online industry
catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT
application.
About The Things Industries
The Things Industries provides an integrated chain of LoRaWAN-based
products and services to start working on the Internet of Things. With a
LoRaWAN-based Network Server, Hardware & Support, developers can start
building secure end-to-end solutions. The Things Industries is about
enabling low power Devices to use long range Gateways to connect to an
open-source, decentralized Network to exchange data with Applications.
For more information, visit https://www.thethingsindustries.com/.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog,
mixed-signal semiconductors and algorithms for high-end consumer,
enterprise computing, communications and industrial equipment. Products
are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global
community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its
products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to
reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green
technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since
1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the
symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
