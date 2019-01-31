Semtech : Announces Open-Source Software for LoRa®-based Gateways at The Things Conference

New packet-forwarder protocol designed by Semtech allows secure, resource-efficient data communication and remote management across the LoRaWAN™-based ecosystem

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced a new open-source packet forwarder for Linux-based gateways that allows secure, resource-efficient data communication and remote management, critical features for Internet of Things (IoT) networks. The same features have also been integrated on a miniature indoor gateway, 700 of which The Things Industries will distribute at the Things Conference from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 (The Things Gateway Indoor). Such miniature gateways, integrated with Semtech’s LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology), are ideal for generating dense network coverage with minimal capital expenditure and no operational expenditure.

“The full featured miniature gateway has great potential for bringing LoRa-based solutions to scale,” said Wienke Giezeman, CEO and Co-Founder of The Things Industries. “The product lowers the total cost of ownership of LoRaWAN-based solutions, providing a disruptively low price point as it can be installed in only a few minutes by non-technical personnel. Removing the hassle and lowering the investment of the network allows businesses to focus on what really matters, an end-to-end IoT business solution.”

The implementation on the miniature gateway is further designed to enable easy-to-deploy gateways, ideal for generating network coverage in challenging indoor environments for smart building applications or using mobile gateways in asset tracking solutions. In addition, these solutions enable developers to easily create applications and test interoperability, while providing flexibility for different deployment models, business models and network deployment strategies for solutions providers and network operators. Cost effective indoor gateways are leading to mass adoption of LoRa Technology for smart home, building and asset tracking applications.

“Semtech’s LoRa Technology is enabling the devices, networks and applications (DNA) of IoT and we expect to continue to revolutionize the industry by developing leading technology that shortens the application and solution development time to market. The new LoRa-based packet-forwarder protocols will help simplify interoperability of LoRaWAN-based solutions allowing the developer community to create a variety of IoT applications much faster,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group.

An implementation for Linux-based gateways can be accessed on GitHub: https://github.com/lorabasics/basicstation.

Semtech will be exhibiting and keynoting at The Things Conference from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. To learn more about the conference, visit www.thethingsnetwork.org/conference/.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN™ specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site and join the LoRa Community to access free training as well as an online industry catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT application.

About The Things Industries

The Things Industries provides an integrated chain of LoRaWAN-based products and services to start working on the Internet of Things. With a LoRaWAN-based Network Server, Hardware & Support, developers can start building secure end-to-end solutions. The Things Industries is about enabling low power Devices to use long range Gateways to connect to an open-source, decentralized Network to exchange data with Applications. For more information, visit https://www.thethingsindustries.com/.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog, mixed-signal semiconductors and algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

