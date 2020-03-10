Log in
Semtech : Announces Production of Tri-Edge™, a PAM4 CDR Platform for 200G and 400G Data Center Applications

03/10/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Chipset enables lower power, reduced latency and low cost for up to 100 meter multi-mode fiber links

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced production availability of GN2558 and GN2559, Semtech’s Tri-Edge™ CDR SR solutions to enable next-generation data center multi-mode interconnectivity. GN2558 is a quad PAM4 CDR with an integrated VCSEL driver, and GN2559 is a quad PAM4 CDR with an integrated linear transimpedance amplifier (TIA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005362/en/

Announcing Production of Tri-Edge for 200G and 400G Data Centers (Graphic: Business Wire)

Announcing Production of Tri-Edge for 200G and 400G Data Centers (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Semtech has successfully demonstrated the inter-working of its chipset solution on 400G ports for commercial Ethernet switches over 70m of OM3 fiber and 100m of OM4 fiber,” said Julius Yam, Senior Product Line Manager in Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “The GN2558 and GN2559 ICs provide the highly desired low power, low latency analog solution to meet the needs of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and Cloud data center networks. This chipset is also fully compliant to the 200G-SR4 Open Eye MSA specification.”

The GN2558 CDR includes proprietary VCSEL compensation to enable a wide range of VCSEL options with fully adaptive input equalization and fast startup to streamline system bring up. The GN2559 linear TIA and CDR provides superior receiver performance with fast adaptation and startup. The GN2559 includes configurable output equalization enabling robust electrical interfaces.

About Semtech’s Optical Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks, and Tri-Edge is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P


© Business Wire 2020
