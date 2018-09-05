Semtech : Announces Volume Production of Fully-Integrated ClearEdge CDR

Quad CDR provides industry’s lowest power at only 790 mW at maximum, 1.5 Vppse swing

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced mass production of a fully integrated quad 28G ClearEdge® CDR with single-ended electro-absorption modulated lasers (EML) laser driver. It offers the industry’s lowest power, consuming only 790 mW at maximum, 1.5 Vppse swing, in a 6mm x 5mm package with integrated bias-T passive components.

The ClearEdge® CDR with single-ended EML laser driver (GN2106S) enables excellent performance with EML based TOSAs while solving the challenge of shrinking real estate in QSFP28 designs.

“EML solutions will continue to have a strong market with our customer base – Semtech’s ICs enable our customers the ability to succeed with high quality solutions for data centers and wireless base stations while offering the industry’s lowest power,” said Dr. Timothy Vang, Vice President of Marketing and Applications for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group.

Semtech will privately demonstrate the new solutions in its CIOE booth, 1B02, at the Shenzhen Convention Center.

ClearEdge GN2106S CDR Product Information

Quad CDR with integrated SE EML laser driver

For applications such as 100G QSFP28 LR4 and ER4 modules

Power dissipation: 790 mW @ 1.5 Vppse swing

Extended data rate (24.0 Gbps to 28.1 Gbps) and i-Temp support

Small die size of 6mm x 5mm FC-LFBGA package (including passives) with 0.4mm ball pitch

Adaptive CTLE to improve link robustness

Resources

About Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center, enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure, and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit the website.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and ClearEdge are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

