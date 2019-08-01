Semtech : BlueRiver® Enables ZeeVee's ZyPer4K Products for Flexible Pro AV Applications

SDVoE™-based solutions create secure interaction and seamless switching between AV sources

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that ZeeVee, Inc., a global manufacturer of video and signal distribution technology for ProAV and IT markets, utilizes Semtech’s BlueRiver® platform for SDVoE™ (Software Defined Video over Ethernet) in its ZyPer4K series of encoders and decoders.

“Semtech’s BlueRiver platform allows us to offer the industry’s lowest latency distribution of uncompressed 4K content with deep color sampling, high refresh rates and support for advanced features including multiple surround sound formats and dynamic HDR,” said Garth Leach, Director of Marketing at ZeeVee. “By leveraging Ethernet and the SDVoE ecosystem’s commitment to standardization, ZeeVee is able to provide end users the capacity to tackle challenging specifications and tight budgets with products that offer simultaneous RF and IP output, as well as one of Pro AV’s most extensive lines of IP-based products.”

ZeeVee’s high performance ZyPer4K platform delivers uncompressed 4K at near-zero latency and saves customers up to 40 percent of the cost of a traditional AV switch. Successful deployments of this BlueRiver-based platform worldwide include use in government, healthcare, broadcasting, hospitality, retail, and housing industries. The Quadram Institute in Norwich, England, a state-of-the-art medical center featuring one of Europe’s largest endoscopic and bowel cancer screening suites, utilizes ZyPer4K encoders to distribute uncompressed 4K over the facility’s optical network. Norway’s largest university, the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), deployed an SDVoE-based solution leveraging ZyPer4K to share AV content between its many lecture halls, labs and workspaces simultaneously. A 115-meter super yacht uses ZeeVee’s encoders as the centerpiece of its two SDVoE networks for secure interaction and seamless switching between AV sources.

“ZeeVee’s ZyPer4K encoders and decoders are important inclusions in the SDVoE portfolio, providing flexible Pro AV solutions for a wide variety of potential use cases,” said Don Shaver, Vice President of Video Products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “ZeeVee is a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance™, and has shown itself to be a leader for AV-over-IP applications. ZeeVee continues to utilize BlueRiver to create products that enable scalable, cost-effective AV distribution across rooms, enterprises, buildings, and stadiums without the use of expensive, proprietary AV matrix switchers.”

