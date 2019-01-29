Semtech
Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance
analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today
announced rising demand for Semtech’s LoRa®
devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology)
with the cumulative deployment of approximately 80 million LoRa-enabled
end nodes at the end of 2018, a 60 percent year-over-year increase, amid
the burgeoning growth of the LoRaWAN™-based ecosystem. As Semtech’s LoRa
Technology has seen strong worldwide adoption, the LoRa
Alliance™, the fastest growing IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area
Network applications, recently announced it reached a milestone of more
than 100 LoRaWAN-based network operators. With the deployment of
approximately 80 million of LoRa-enabled end nodes and hundreds of
thousands of LoRa-based gateways expected by early 2019, growing support
from network operators drives continued opportunities for LoRa
Technology expansion around the globe.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005285/en/
Semtech Celebrates Strong 2018 Growth of LoRa Technology Amid Milestone of 100 Network Operators Deploying LoRaWAN (Graphic: Business Wire)
“The deployment of millions of LoRa-based end nodes or devices in 2018
further illustrates the strong momentum we’ve made in establishing LoRa
Technology as the de facto platform of Low Power Wide Area Networks
(LPWANs),” said Alistair Fulton, Vice President and General Manager of
Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “The rapid and global
growth of the LoRaWAN-based ecosystem presents an incredible opportunity
as we continue to address the diverse connectivity needs of smart
buildings, smart metering, smart agriculture, smart cities, smart supply
chain logistics, and beyond.”
The LoRa Alliance, which has grown to more than 500 companies since its
inception in March 2015 with Semtech as a founding member, reported that
the number of end-devices connected to LoRaWAN-based networks has
tripled, demonstrating the quickly growing footprint of the ecosystem.
Notably, the LoRa Alliance report also highlights the Asia-Pacific
region experienced 30 percent growth in 2018 while Europe saw a
staggering 50 percent growth. Semtech is committed to continuing to grow
the deployment of LoRa-enabled gateways and end nodes to meet this
rising global demand, in addition to expanding the number of people and
countries covered by its long range, low power solutions that are
flexible, scalable and easy to implement.
Semtech is exhibiting LoRa Technology at MWC 2019, taking place Feb.
25-28, 2019 in Barcelona, at Hall 8.0 Stand 8.0M43MR. Semtech will also
be demonstrating its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions at Embedded
World 2019, taking place Feb. 26-28, 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany, at Hall
3 / 3-749.
About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology
Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a
widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom
companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set
necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways,
sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based
on the LoRaWAN™ specification have been deployed in over 100 countries
and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest
growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To
learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa
site and join the LoRa
Community to access free training as well as an online industry
catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT
application.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and
mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end
consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial
equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as
well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the
impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green
programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing
control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.
Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global
Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit http://semtech.com/.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical
fact, including statements that use the words “drives,” “opportunity,”
“to grow,” “to expanding,” “designed to,” or other similar words or
expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s
future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and
are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such
forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of
Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical
results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied
by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed
in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other
documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov)
including, without limitation, information under the captions
“Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect
events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release,
except as required by law.
Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service
marks, and LoRaWAN is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech
Corporation or its affiliates.
SMTC-P
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005285/en/