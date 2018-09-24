Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Semtech Corporation    SMTC

SEMTECH CORPORATION (SMTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Semtech : Delivers Initial Production of Quad ClearEdge® CDRs for 100G Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

ICs offer a very small die size to enable <2W optical modules

ECOC ExhibitionSemtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced initial production of two devices: its quad ClearEdge® CDR with an integrated vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) laser driver and its quad ClearEdge CDR with an integrated transimpedance amplifier (TIA). The integrated circuits (ICs) offer a very small die size of 3.02 mm by 2.04 mm with 1.36W of combined typical power to enable <2W optical modules.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005332/en/

Semtech Delivers Initial Production of Quad ClearEdge® CDRs for 100G Applications (Graphic: Business ...

Semtech Delivers Initial Production of Quad ClearEdge® CDRs for 100G Applications (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We expect 100G Active Optical Cables to continue growing with data centers, and Semtech’s new ClearEdge CDR IC bundle allows our customers the ability to enable the critical cost structure while deploying disruptive power and performance,” said Dr. Timothy Vang, Vice President of Marketing and Applications for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group.

Semtech is exhibiting at the 44th European Conference on Optical Communication Exhibition (ECOC) in Rome from Sept. 23-27 in booth 424, meetings and demonstrations by appointment.

ClearEdge CDR (GN2108S) Product Information:

  • ClearEdge GN2108S is a quad CDR with integrated VCSEL laser driver
  • Used in applications such as 100G QSFP28 SR4 modules and Active Optical Cables
  • Extended data rate (24.0 Gbps to 28.1 Gbps) and i-Temp support
  • Small die size of 3.02 mm by 2.04 mm as bare die
  • Proprietary VCSEL compensation to enable wide range of VCSELs
  • Adaptive continuous time linear equalization (CTLE) to improve link robustness

ClearEdge CDR (GN2109S) Product Information:

  • ClearEdge GN2109S is a quad CDR with integrated TIA
  • Used in 850 nm applications such as 100G QSFP28 SR4 modules and Active Optical Cables
  • Offers best-in-class sensitivity and overload performance
  • Extended data rate (24.0 Gbps to 28.1 Gbps) and i-Temp support
  • Ultra-low power of 600 mW typical
  • Available in small die size of 3.02 mm by 2.04 mm as bare die

Resources

About Semtech’s Optical Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “expect,” “designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and ClearEdge are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMTECH CORPORATION
02:08pSEMTECH : Delivers Initial Production of Quad ClearEdge® CDRs for 100G Applicati..
BU
02:08pSEMTECH : Announces Availability of an Optical IC for 5G Wireless Applications
BU
09/20SEMTECH : Exhibits Optical Networking Solutions for Next-Generation Networks at ..
BU
09/19SEMTECH : Imprint Energy gains new investments to advance ultrathin flexible bat..
AQ
09/13SEMTECH : Semtechs Design Partner Program Accelerates IoT Solutions to Market
AQ
09/13SEMTECH : LoRa Technology Drives Proven, Flexible Internet of Things (IoT) Solut..
BU
09/12SEMTECH : LoRa-based IoT Solution Saves 22% in Water Management
BU
09/12SEMTECH : LoRa Technology and Senet’s LoRaWAN-based Network Leveraged in F..
BU
09/12SEMTECH : Senet and Sensoterra’s Proven IoT Solution Offers Farmers Scale ..
BU
09/11SEMTECH : Design Partner Program Accelerates IoT Solutions to Market
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12Inphi Shares Pricing In Significant Growth In Data Center And Optical 
09/11Semtech Outperforming As The Pieces Come Together 
09/04Semtech -3.4% after Needham downgrade 
08/30Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (08/30/2018) 
08/29Semtech Corporation (SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 657 M
EBIT 2019 192 M
Net income 2019 86,8 M
Finance 2019 225 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 43,93
P/E ratio 2020 33,91
EV / Sales 2019 5,43x
EV / Sales 2020 4,67x
Capitalization 3 795 M
Chart SEMTECH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semtech Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMTECH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 62,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohan R. Maheswaran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rockell Nathan Hankin Chairman
Asaf Silberstein Senior VP-Operations & Information Technology
Emeka N. Chukwu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice Presisent
Jean-Paul Bardyn Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMTECH CORPORATION67.54%3 795
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%221 332
INTEL CORPORATION1.08%215 149
NVIDIA CORPORATION36.15%160 178
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.37%106 990
BROADCOM INC-3.43%101 266
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.