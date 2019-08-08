Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Semtech Corporation    SMTC

SEMTECH CORPORATION

(SMTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Semtech : LoRa® Devices Leverage the Cloud to Increase Utility Efficiency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 09:41pm EDT

Seluxit's metering solutions enable consumers to change wasteful energy habits and save money

CAMARILLO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 - Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that a state-of-the-art metering solution based on Semtech's LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol, has been developed as part of the MeDa project for one of Germany's leading energy companies with Seluxit (Nasdaq: SLXIT), a leading developer of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The MeDa meter leverages LoRaWAN's advantages for smart metering to enable consumers to change wasteful energy habits and save money.

'Seluxit chose Semtech's LoRa platform due to the number of significant advantages the platform provides for the smart metering vertical market,' said Daniel Lux, Co-Founder and CEO at Seluxit. 'LoRaWAN-based connectivity allows our customers to more closely monitor utility consumption in real time. After installing one of our LoRaWAN-based smart metering solutions, like the MeDa meter, customers typically get insight into their energy consumption patterns, which enables them to change appliances and/or habits to see a reduction in energy waste and total cost. As a global supplier for the smart metering market, Seluxit is committed to providing solutions that reduce energy waste and create more sustainable energy grids worldwide.'

The deployment of the MeDa smart meter across Germany is increasing following the rollout that began in November of 2018, with several hundred thousand units of the total 6.4 million currently planned for deployment. The MeDa meter leverages LoRaWAN-based solutions from Seluxit to provide real-time data monitoring of energy usage and proven connectivity to the Cloud for long-range data transfer. Additionally, Seluxit's LoRaWAN modem encrypts all data transfers as an element of compliance with Germany's data security and privacy regulations. The meter's long range capabilities allow end users to monitor energy usage remotely, even in large high-rise buildings. By closely monitoring energy consumption, customers can change wasteful energy habits and reduce their energy-related spending.

The MeDa smart meter solution uses a LoRaWAN-based protocol stack that not only leverages LoRa modulation for long range, but also utilizes FSK modulation for shorter distance transmission at a higher data rate. This is possible due to the versatility of the Semtech hardware. The higher data rate provides the end user even more detailed information about their energy consumption.

'LoRaWAN is quickly becoming the de facto leader for IoT, and its long range, low power and ease of integration into existing infrastructure are clear advantages in the smart metering space,' said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT for Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. 'For developers and system integrators, LoRaWAN simplifies development and accelerates IoT applications to market.'

Learn more about Semtech's LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol here.

About Semtech's LoRa® Devices

Semtech's LoRa devices is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech's LoRa site.

About Seluxit

Seluxit is an Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider, who help product manufacturers connect their physical products to the Internet, and benefit from the value of data. Millions of Seluxit-powered IoT products are already deployed in 19 European countries and counting. Seluxit's vision is to be a major contributor to the story of the Internet of Things - how we humans can orchestrate connected products to improve our lives, while preserving our security and privacy. For more information, visit www.seluxit.com/

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words 'is becoming,' 'committed to,' 'designed to' or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation's or its management's future plans, objectives or goals are 'forward-looking statements' and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation's annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' and 'Risk Factors.' Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, LoRa, and LoRaWAN are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

###

Disclaimer

Semtech Corporation published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 01:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMTECH CORPORATION
09:41pSEMTECH : LoRa® Devices Leverage the Cloud to Increase Utility Efficiency
PU
08/07SEMTECH : and Murata Announce Sampling of New LoRa®-based Modem Platform
BU
08/01SEMTECH : BlueRiver® Enables ZeeVee's ZyPer4K Products for Flexible Pro AV Appli..
BU
07/24SEMTECH : New RClamp® Array Provides Industry-Leading Protection for LVDS, Ether..
BU
07/18SEMTECH : IoT Platform Monitors Soil Irrigation for Healthier Crops
PU
07/11SEMTECH : LoRa® Devices Successfully Deployed in HWM's Water Meter Solutions
PU
07/11SEMTECH : LoRa Devices Successfully Deployed in HWM's Water Meter Solutions
BU
07/10SEMTECH : LoRa® Devices Simplifies Food Safety Operations
BU
07/02SEMTECH : BlueRiver® Technology Enables New Market-Leading Solutions from YUAN®
BU
06/26SEMTECH : Annual Golf Tournament Raised Over $100,000 for Family Support Service..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 576 M
EBIT 2020 145 M
Net income 2020 66,5 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 49,6x
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,56x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,92x
Capitalization 3 199 M
Chart SEMTECH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semtech Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMTECH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 55,33  $
Last Close Price 47,97  $
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohan R. Maheswaran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rockell Nathan Hankin Chairman
Asaf Silberstein Senior VP-Operations & Information Technology
Emeka N. Chukwu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice Presisent
Jean-Paul Bardyn Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMTECH CORPORATION0.11%3 062
INTEL CORPORATION0.06%209 210
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%204 040
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.93%112 707
BROADCOM INC6.20%107 500
NVIDIA CORPORATION15.27%93 719
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group