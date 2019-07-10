Semtech : LoRa® Devices Simplifies Food Safety Operations

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless connectivity solutions, has integrated LoRa® devices and LoRaWAN® protocol in temperature monitoring sensors developed for the award-winning ComplianceMate solution, created by CM Systems.

“Semtech’s LoRa devices presents exciting new opportunities for restaurants to get smart about their operations, implement more effective food safety systems and drive greater efficiencies,” said Steve Getraer, President of CM Systems. “We already had what we felt was a very stable wireless Bluetooth sensor. Through our partnership with Laird Connectivity, we were introduced to LoRa devices and discovered it was secure, low-power and produced a significantly more reliable signal even in difficult conditions.”

CM Systems, the world’s leading provider of monitoring systems for food safety compliance and operational effectiveness, was the first company to incorporate LoRa-based wireless sensors and LoRaWAN networks in a temperature monitoring system for commercial kitchens. Customers range from large restaurant chains such as Shake Shack, Five Guys and Hard Rock Café to growing regional brands like City Barbeque and Hattie B’s. The IoT solution penetrates stainless steel doors, concrete walls and even multiple stories, while boosting battery efficiency with sensors that can last for years on off-the-shelf batteries. In February 2018, downtown Nashville experienced a power outage after Hattie B’s had closed for the night. With ComplianceMate’s LoRa-based alert system, store management was notified about the failure immediately and was able to safely transport at-risk product to another facility – saving $35,000 to $50,000 worth of inventory.

“Our LoRa-based gateways and sensors are purpose-built from the ground up to create secure, scalable, robust LoRa network solutions that stay connected in the harshest environments,” said Jonathan Kaye, Senior Director, Product Management of Laird Connectivity. “Combined with our complete IoT design services capabilities and certification laboratory, we have all the expertise and tools needed to support LoRa projects and ensure successful deployment.”

“Our collaboration with Laird Connectivity and CM Systems allow restaurants to control performance, protect their brand, identify operational deficiencies, and reduce food safety risk,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “LoRa devices’ key capabilities, easy to deploy, long range and low power, make it an ideal IoT platform for cold chain asset tracking.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices

Semtech’s LoRa devices is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies the enablement of wireless technologies with market-leading wireless modules and antennas, integrated sensor and gateway platforms, and customer-specific wireless solutions. Our best-in-class support and comprehensive engineering services help reduce risk and improve time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect electronics with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity delivers — no matter what. For more information, visit https://www.lairdtech.com/.

About CM Systems

CM Systems, LLC provides the world’s leading monitoring systems for food safety compliance and operational effectiveness. Their principal product offering, ComplianceMate™ has streamlined HACCP compliance checklist and cooler monitoring for thousands of restaurant locations across the US, Canada, the EU, and the UAE. With wireless temperature sensors, mobile technologies, and easy-to-use tools, ComplianceMate™ gives users total control over food safety and compliance. The award-winning system was selected as IoT Innovator of the Year at the 2018 IoT/WT Innovation World Cup®. For more information, visit http://www.compliancemate.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

