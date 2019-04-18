Semtech : LoRa Technology Enables More Efficient Construction and Mining Machines

Semtech
Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance
analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms,
announced that MachineMax,
a leading provider of smart solutions for fleet management, construction
and mining applications, has integrated Semtech’s LoRa®
devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology)
into a new smart construction machine usage tracking solution.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005185/en/
Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables More Efficient Construction and Mining Machines (Photo: Business Wire)
“With Semtech’s LoRa Technology, we were able to create simple, easy to
deploy solutions which effectively monitor machine status from anywhere
on a construction or mining site,” said Amit Rai, CEO at MachineMax.
“Real-time data from the sensors is presented to site managers, offering
tangible insight into their fleet’s efficiency. Managers can use this
data to identify problem areas at their site, and work to reduce machine
idling, reducing fuel waste and maintenance costs.”
Machine idling, where a machine’s engine is running but the machine is
not actively in use, accounts for an estimated 37% of the time a
construction or mining machine is operating on average. Idling results
in an increased amount of fuel waste and machine wear, without creating
productive machine output. Previously, monitoring the usage status of a
mining or construction fleet was accomplished manually, with site
managers continually checking on the use status of machines, an
expensive and time consuming task. MachineMax developed a LoRa-based
solution which can be easily deployed onto fleet machines in under a
minute. The devices attach magnetically and gather real-time data on
machine usage status, such as whether or not a machine is idle. With
real-time data on when a machine is in use, site managers can make more
efficient use of a machine’s time to prevent idling, reducing the amount
of fuel used and prolonging machine life.
“LoRa Technology enables the capacity to track data and diagnostics
across entire fleets, making it the ideal IoT technology for
MachineMax’s solutions,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT for
Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “MachineMax’s sensors
easily deploy in less than a minute, requiring no external power source
or additional infrastructure. LoRa-based devices offer real-time and
reliable data communication, allowing the end users to analyze their
usage trends and make the changes necessary to save money.”
About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology
Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a
widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom
companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set
necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways,
sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based
on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and
Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing
IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more
about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa
site.
About MachineMax
MachineMax is a revolutionary telematics solution for maximizing the
profitability of off-highway fleet. It uses cutting edge Internet of
things (IoT) technologies, cloud computing and machine learning to help
construction and mining companies cut fuel, maintenance and rental
costs, reduce carbon emissions and improve site's productivity.
MachineMax is compatible with all makes and models, regardless of the
machine's age and works on rented and owned equipment. Installation
takes less than a minute thanks to a unique wireless design. It is IP68
rated and built to stand the harshest conditions; wherever you are.
Backed by industry heavy-weights including Royal Dutch Shell, Boston
Consulting Group and B Capital, MachineMax is UK-based but serves
customers worldwide. To learn more or organize a free demo, visit: https://www.machinemax.com/.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and
mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end
consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial
equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as
well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the
impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green
programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing
control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.
Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global
Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical
fact, including statements that use the words “can be,” “designed to,”
or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech
Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are
“forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as
amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual
results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the
historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed
or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further
addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in
other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (www.sec.gov)
including, without limitation, information under the captions
“Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect
events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release,
except as required by law.
Semtech, the Semtech logo, LoRa and LoRaWAN are registered trademarks or
service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.
SMTC-P
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005185/en/