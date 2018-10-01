Semtech : Mohan Maheswaran Honored with Diversity in Leadership Award

National Diversity Council recognized top multicultural technology leaders

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced Mohan Maheswaran, Chief Executive Officer and President, is a recipient of the National Diversity Council award for excellence in leadership. The award is given annually to individuals of diversity who made a difference through achievements and excellence in their field. Mr. Maheswaran, a Sri Lankan-born American and British citizen who joined Semtech in 2006, has placed importance on establishing both a diverse leadership team and workforce at the Company.

Semtech's Mohan Maheswaran Honored with Diversity in Leadership Award (Graphic: Business Wire)

“I am extremely honored to be recognized for this award,” said Mr. Maheswaran. “Semtech’s rich cultural diversity is a core element of its continued success. By leveraging our diverse perspectives, we have been able to come together and create many breakthrough technologies.”

The criteria for the award includes excellence in professional leadership, effective and efficient management, and innovation and vision. During his tenure at Semtech, Mr. Maheswaran has appointed a diverse group of leaders to Semtech’s management team and fostered a positive and creative community environment through the creation of several outreach events including its annual charity golf tournament.

Semtech has over 30 offices worldwide in 15 different countries. Its 13-person leadership team includes individuals from 10 different countries of origin, representing eight different ethnicities and six different native languages.

