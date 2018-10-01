Semtech : Mohan Maheswaran Honored with Diversity in Leadership Award

Semtech
Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance
analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today
announced Mohan Maheswaran, Chief Executive Officer and President, is a
recipient of the National Diversity Council award for excellence in
leadership. The award is given annually to individuals of diversity who
made a difference through achievements and excellence in their field.
Mr. Maheswaran, a Sri Lankan-born American and British citizen who
joined Semtech in 2006, has placed importance on establishing both a
diverse leadership team and workforce at the Company.
Semtech's Mohan Maheswaran Honored with Diversity in Leadership Award (Graphic: Business Wire)
“I am extremely honored to be recognized for this award,” said Mr.
Maheswaran. “Semtech’s rich cultural diversity is a core element of its
continued success. By leveraging our diverse perspectives, we have been
able to come together and create many breakthrough technologies.”
The criteria for the award includes excellence in professional
leadership, effective and efficient management, and innovation and
vision. During his tenure at Semtech, Mr. Maheswaran has appointed a
diverse group of leaders to Semtech’s management team and fostered a
positive and creative community environment through the creation of
several outreach events including its annual charity golf tournament.
Semtech has over 30 offices worldwide in 15 different countries. Its
13-person leadership team includes individuals from 10 different
countries of origin, representing eight different ethnicities and six
different native languages.
