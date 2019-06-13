Semtech : The Things Industries Announces Support for Semtech's LoRa Basics™ Station Packet Forwarder

LoRa Basics Station simplifies the management of large-scale LoRa®-based deployments

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that The Things Industries will support Semtech’s LoRa Basics™ Station, new state-of-the-art gateway packet forwarder, at the LoRa Alliance® All Members Meeting in Berlin. LoRa Basics Station features built-in security and eases the process of managing gateways, especially in large-scale deployments of LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005138/en/

TTN and LoRa Basics (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The open source LoRa Basics Station packet forwarder lowers the barrier for companies to invest in Semtech’s LoRa Technology, as it simplifies the management of large-scale deployments,” said Johan Stokking, CTO of The Things Industries and co-founder of The Things Network. “The Things Industries is well aligned with Semtech in creating developer-friendly tools so developers can focus on optimizing their applications without having to dive into the technical, low-level functionality of the network.”

LoRa Basics Station offers enhanced security and remote configuration capabilities, and leverages secure web sockets to communicate with the LNS. LoRa Basics Station comes with a service to interact with gateways deployed in the field and avoids firewall issues when connecting the gateway to corporate networks. Physical access is often required to update gateway firmware, change the network server provider or change frequency plan. LoRa Basics Station comes with a Configuration and Update Server (CUPS) to easily manage and update these settings, or remotely access an individual gateway through a secure shell session on the station.

As LoRaWAN®-based networks are increasingly leveraged in environments with little to no Internet infrastructure, gateways filter unnecessary packets to reduce data costs via cellular or satellite connections. Class B device operations and Firmware Updates Over The Air (FOTA) require accurate time synchronization between end-devices and the network. LoRa Basics Station synchronizes gateway clocks to allow network-wide coordination without GPS modules. This feature allows the receive window on the devices to briefly open, minimizing power consumption. All devices within a multicast group listen for incoming server messages simultaneously.

“The Things Industries’ support of LoRa Basics Station will accelerate the development of LoRa-based applications and pave the way for easier gateway management,” said Steve Hegenderfer, Senior Director of the Developer Ecosystem in Semtech’s Wireless Sensing and Products Group. “LoRa Basics is fully compliant with LoRa Alliance and allows developers as well as enterprises to rapidly develop their applications.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About The Things Industries

The Things Industries is a full-service Internet of Things service provider, specializing in LoRaWAN-based communication. The Things Industries provides the required resources for realizing LoRa-based solutions, while helping to control costs and speed up time-to-market. The enterprise-grade LoRaWAN Network Server meets all requirements for security, scalability and robustness. The Things Industries founded The Things Network, a global LoRaWAN data network with a set of open tools to build your next IoT application at low cost, featuring maximum security and ready to scale. Through robust end-to-end encryption, a secure and collaborative Internet of Things network is built that spans across 100+ countries around the globe. Now operating thousands of gateways providing coverage to millions of people. For more information, visit www.thethingsindustries.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, LoRa, and LoRaWAN are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRa Basics is a trademark or service mark of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005138/en/