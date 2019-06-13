Semtech : The Things Industries Announces Support for Semtech's LoRa Basics™ Station Packet Forwarder

Semtech
Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance
analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms,
announced that The
Things Industries will support Semtech’s LoRa
Basics™ Station, new state-of-the-art gateway packet forwarder, at
the LoRa
Alliance® All Members Meeting in Berlin. LoRa Basics Station
features built-in security and eases the process of managing gateways,
especially in large-scale deployments of LoRa®
devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005138/en/
TTN and LoRa Basics (Graphic: Business Wire)
“The open source LoRa Basics Station packet forwarder lowers the barrier
for companies to invest in Semtech’s LoRa Technology, as it simplifies
the management of large-scale deployments,” said Johan Stokking, CTO of
The Things Industries and co-founder of The Things Network. “The Things
Industries is well aligned with Semtech in creating developer-friendly
tools so developers can focus on optimizing their applications without
having to dive into the technical, low-level functionality of the
network.”
LoRa Basics Station offers enhanced security and remote configuration
capabilities, and leverages secure web sockets to communicate with the
LNS. LoRa Basics Station comes with a service to interact with gateways
deployed in the field and avoids firewall issues when connecting the
gateway to corporate networks. Physical access is often required to
update gateway firmware, change the network server provider or change
frequency plan. LoRa Basics Station comes with a Configuration and
Update Server (CUPS) to easily manage and update these settings, or
remotely access an individual gateway through a secure shell session on
the station.
As LoRaWAN®-based networks are increasingly leveraged in environments
with little to no Internet infrastructure, gateways filter unnecessary
packets to reduce data costs via cellular or satellite connections.
Class B device operations and Firmware Updates Over The Air (FOTA)
require accurate time synchronization between end-devices and the
network. LoRa Basics Station synchronizes gateway clocks to allow
network-wide coordination without GPS modules. This feature allows the
receive window on the devices to briefly open, minimizing power
consumption. All devices within a multicast group listen for incoming
server messages simultaneously.
“The Things Industries’ support of LoRa Basics Station will accelerate
the development of LoRa-based applications and pave the way for easier
gateway management,” said Steve Hegenderfer, Senior Director of the
Developer Ecosystem in Semtech’s Wireless Sensing and Products Group.
“LoRa Basics is fully compliant with LoRa Alliance and allows developers
as well as enterprises to rapidly develop their applications.”
About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology
Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a
widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom
companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set
necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways,
sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based
on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and
Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing
IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more
about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa
site.
About The Things Industries
The Things Industries is a full-service Internet of Things service
provider, specializing in LoRaWAN-based communication. The Things
Industries provides the required resources for realizing LoRa-based
solutions, while helping to control costs and speed up time-to-market.
The enterprise-grade LoRaWAN Network Server meets all requirements for
security, scalability and robustness. The Things Industries founded The
Things Network, a global LoRaWAN data network with a set of open tools
to build your next IoT application at low cost, featuring maximum
security and ready to scale. Through robust end-to-end encryption, a
secure and collaborative Internet of Things network is built that spans
across 100+ countries around the globe. Now operating thousands of
gateways providing coverage to millions of people. For more information,
visit www.thethingsindustries.com.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and
mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end
consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial
equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as
well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the
impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green
programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing
control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.
Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global
Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical
fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “designed to,” or
other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s
or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are
“forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as
amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual
results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the
historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed
or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further
addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in
other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (www.sec.gov)
including, without limitation, information under the captions
“Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect
events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release,
except as required by law.
Semtech, the Semtech logo, LoRa, and LoRaWAN are registered trademarks
or service marks, and LoRa Basics is a trademark or service mark of
Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.
SMTC-P
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005138/en/