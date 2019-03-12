Log in
Semtech : to Present at Investor Event

0
03/12/2019

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that its Chief Financial Officer Emeka Chukwu, will present at the 31st Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, CA. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Semtech’s corporate website at http://investors.semtech.com/events.cfm.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit http://www.semtech.com.

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on SEMTECH CORPORATION
04:31pSEMTECH : to Present at Investor Event
BU
03/07SEMTECH : Expands its Portfolio of AEC-Q100 Qualified Protection Devices
BU
03/05SEMTECH : Enables 5G Wireless Segments at Distances from 10m to 20km
AQ
03/04SEMTECH : Reaffirms EPON Leadership with Addition of Two Key Products
BU
03/04SEMTECH : Enables 5G Wireless Segments at Distances from 10m to 20km
BU
02/27SEMTECH : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call
BU
02/26SEMTECH : Demonstrates Award Winning LoRa Technology at Embedded World 2019
BU
02/26SEMTECH : LoRa Technology Recognized for Innovation at Mobile World Congress 201..
BU
02/22SEMTECH : Semtechs LoRa Technology Enabling Smarter Mining Solutions from Transc..
AQ
02/21SEMTECH : LoRa Technology Enabling Smarter Mining Solutions from Transco Industr..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 645 M
EBIT 2019 187 M
Net income 2019 71,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 51,66
P/E ratio 2020 38,91
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,54x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,30x
Capitalization 3 577 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 59,5 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohan R. Maheswaran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rockell Nathan Hankin Chairman
Asaf Silberstein Senior VP-Operations & Information Technology
Emeka N. Chukwu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice Presisent
Jean-Paul Bardyn Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMTECH CORPORATION18.51%3 577
INTEL CORPORATION11.83%239 915
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 492
BROADCOM INC5.81%106 576
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.65%99 902
NVIDIA CORPORATION20.70%97 651
