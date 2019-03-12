Semtech : to Present at Investor Event

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high
performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced
algorithms, announced that its Chief Financial Officer Emeka Chukwu,
will present at the 31st Annual Roth Conference in Dana
Point, CA. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. ET. A webcast of the
presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of
Semtech’s corporate website at http://investors.semtech.com/events.cfm.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and
mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end
consumer, enterprise computing, communications and industrial equipment.
Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as
the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact
it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs
seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of
green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded
since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under
the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit http://www.semtech.com.
Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks
of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.
