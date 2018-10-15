Log in
SendGrid : Cloud communications provider Twilio to buy SendGrid in $2 billion deal

10/15/2018 | 11:52pm CEST
A banner for communications software provider Twilio Inc., hangs on the facade at the NYSE to celebrate the company's IPO in New York City

(Reuters) - Cloud communications provider Twilio Inc said on Monday it would buy email technology firm SendGrid Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about $2 billion (£1.5 billion).

SendGrid shareholders will receive 0.485 share of Twilio Class A common stock per share held, or about $36.92 per share based on Twilio's Monday close. The offer represents a premium of 19.4 percent to SendGrid's Monday close.

SendGrid's shares rose 14.5 percent to $35.40 in extended trading, while Twilio shares fell 4.5 percent to $73.

The equity value of the deal is about $1.71 billion, according to calculations based on Refinitiv data.

Twilio's systems let software developers automatically send text-message notifications or phone calls to customers without having to build out the technological capabilities themselves. Startups such as Airbnb Inc and Lyft Inc use the service to send text message notifications to users, for example.

SendGrid performs a similar function for so-called transactional emails like receipts or invoices, letting developers send them automatically without having to build out a system from scratch. In recent years SendGrid has also moved into offering tools for email marketing campaigns as well. Firms such as Uber Technologies and Spotify Technology SA use SendGrid's services.

The deal helps developers to "manage all of their important communication channels — voice, messaging, video, and now email as well," Twilio said in a statement.

The companies expect the deal to close in the first half of 2019.

Goldman Sachs is the financial adviser to Twilio, while Morgan Stanley is SendGrid's financial adviser.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Matthew Lewis)
