Seneca Foods : Form 10-K (FY 2019, Fourth Quarter)

06/13/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-K

Annual Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

Commission File Number 0-01989

SENECA FOODS CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

New York

16-0733425

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

incorporation or organization)

3736 South Main Street, Marion, New York

14505

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code

(315) 926-8100

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act:

Name of Each Exchange on

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol

Which Registered

Common Stock Class A, $.25 Par

SENEA

NASDAQ Global Market

Common Stock Class B, $.25 Par

SENEB

NASDAQ Global Market

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

None

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes No X

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act.

Yes No X

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes X No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes X No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer X Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company XEmerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act)

Yes No X

The aggregate market value of the Registrant's voting and non-voting common equity held by non-affiliates based on the closing sales price per market reports by the NASDAQ Global Market System on October 1, 2018 was approximately $217,512,000.

As of May 25, 2019, there were 7,605,049 shares of Class A common stock and 1,874,861 shares of Class B common stock outstanding.

Documents Incorporated by Reference:

  1. Portions of the Annual Report to shareholders for fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") applicable to Part I, Item 1, Part II, Items 5-9A and Part IV, Item 15 of Form 10-K.
  2. Portion of the Proxy Statement to be issued in connection with the Registrant's annual meeting of stockholders (the "Proxy Statement") applicable to Part III, Items 10-14 of Form 10-K.

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

FORM 10-K ANNUAL REPORT FISCAL YEAR 2019

SENECA FOODS CORPORATION

PART I.

Pages

Item 1.

Business

1-4

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

5-9

Item 1B.

Unresolved Staff Comments

10

Item 2.

Properties

10

Item 3.

Legal Proceedings

10

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

10

PART II.

Item 5.

Market for Registrant's Common Stock, Related Security Holder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities

11

Item 6.

Selected Financial Data

12

Item 7.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

12

Item 7A.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk

12

Item 8.

Financial Statements and Supplementary Data

12

Item 9.

Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure

12

Item 9A.

Controls and Procedures

12-14

Item 9B.

Other Information

14

PART III.

Item 10.

Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance

15

Item 11.

Executive Compensation

15

Item 12.

Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters

15

Item 13.

Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence

15

Item 14.

Principal Accountant Fees and Services

15

PART IV.

Item 15.

Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules

16-17

Item 16.

Form 10-K Summary

17

SIGNATURES

20

Table of Contents

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained in this annual report on Form 10-K are forward-looking statements made within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act). Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not in the present or past tense and, in some cases, can be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seeks," "should," "likely," "targets," "may", "can" and other expressions that indicate future trends and events. A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and reflects management's analysis only as of the date thereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. The following factors, among others discussed herein and in the Company's filings under the Exchange Act, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: costs and availability of raw materials, competition, cost controls, sales levels, governmental regulation, consumer preferences, industry trends, weather conditions, crop yields, natural disasters, recalls, litigation, reliance on third-parties, wage rates, and other factors. See also the factors described in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" and elsewhere in this report, and those described in the Company's filings under the Exchange Act.

PART I

Item 1

Business

History and Development of Seneca Foods Corporation

SENECA FOODS CORPORATION (the "Company") is one of North America's leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables with facilities located throughout the United States. The Company's product offerings include canned, frozen and bottled produce and snack chips and its products are sold under private label as well as national and regional brands that the Company owns or licenses, including Seneca®, Libby's®, Aunt Nellie's®, READ®, Green Valley® and CherryMan®. The Company packs Green Giant, Le Sueur and other brands of canned vegetables as well as select Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America ("B&G") under a contract packing agreement.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's facilities consisted of 22 packaging plants strategically located throughout the United States, two can manufacturing plants, three seed packaging operations, a farming operation and a logistical support network. The Company also maintains warehouses which are generally located adjacent to its packaging plants. The Company is a New York corporation and its headquarters is located at 3736 South Main Street, Marion, New York and its telephone number is (315) 926-8100.

The Company was founded in 1949 and during its 71 years of operation, the Company has made over 50 strategic acquisitions including the purchase of the long-term license for the Libby's brand in 1983, the purchase of General Mills' Green Giant packaging assets and entry into an Alliance Agreement with General Mills Operations, LLC in 1995 and the acquisition of Chiquita Processed Foods in 2003. The Company believes that these acquisitions have enhanced the Company's leadership position in the private label and foodservice canned vegetable markets in the United States and significantly increased its international sales. In August 2006, the Company acquired Signature Fruit Company, LLC, a leading producer of canned fruits located in Modesto, California which was sold during 2019. In 2013, the Company completed its acquisition of 100% of the membership interest in Independent Foods, LLC. In April 2014, the Company purchased a 50% equity interest in Truitt Bros. Inc. In April 2018, the Company acquired the balance of the Truitt Bros. Inc. stock. In 2016, the Company acquired Gray & Company and Diana Foods Co., Inc., each leading providers of maraschino cherries and other cherry products. The plants acquired are in Hart, Michigan and Dayton, Oregon. During 2019, the Company sold its Modesto fruit operations, its Lebanon frozen packaging operation and its Marion Can Plant.

Available Information

The Company's Internet address is www.senecafoods.com. The Company's annual report on Form 10-K, the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and any amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act are available on the Company's web site, as soon as reasonably practicable after they are electronically filed with or furnished to the SEC. All such filings on the Company's web site are available free of charge. Information on our website is not part of the Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In addition, the Company's website includes items related to corporate governance matters, including charters of various committees of the Board of Directors and the Company's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. The Company intends to disclose on its website any amendment to or waiver of any provision of the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics that would otherwise be required to be disclosed under the rules of the SEC and NASDAQ.

Financial Information about Industry Segments

The Company manages its business on the basis of three reportable segments - the primary segment is the packaging and sale of fruits and vegetables, another segment is prepared foods and the last segment is the packaging and sale of chip products. These three segments constitute the food operation. The food operation constitutes 99% of total sales, of which approximately 73% is canned vegetable packaging, 8% is canned fruit packaging, 11% is frozen fruit and vegetable packaging, 7% for prepared foods and 1% is fruit chip packaging. The non-food operation, which is primarily related to the sale of cans and ends and outside revenue generated from our trucking and aircraft operations, represents 1% of the Company's total sales.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Seneca Foods Corporation published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 20:58:09 UTC
