Seneca Foods : Form 10-K (FY 2019, Fourth Quarter)

Filer: Seneca Foods Corp Document Type: 10-K Sequence: 4 Project Type: 10-K Document Version: 93 Created By: Jeff Van Riper Description: Form 10-K year ended 03-31-19 Project ID: 49665 Created At: 6/13/2019 9:22:26 AM EDT

Table of Contents

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained in this annual report on Form 10-K are forward-looking statements made within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act). Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not in the present or past tense and, in some cases, can be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seeks," "should," "likely," "targets," "may", "can" and other expressions that indicate future trends and events. A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and reflects management's analysis only as of the date thereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. The following factors, among others discussed herein and in the Company's filings under the Exchange Act, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: costs and availability of raw materials, competition, cost controls, sales levels, governmental regulation, consumer preferences, industry trends, weather conditions, crop yields, natural disasters, recalls, litigation, reliance on third-parties, wage rates, and other factors. See also the factors described in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" and elsewhere in this report, and those described in the Company's filings under the Exchange Act.

PART I

Item 1

Business

History and Development of Seneca Foods Corporation

SENECA FOODS CORPORATION (the "Company") is one of North America's leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables with facilities located throughout the United States. The Company's product offerings include canned, frozen and bottled produce and snack chips and its products are sold under private label as well as national and regional brands that the Company owns or licenses, including Seneca®, Libby's®, Aunt Nellie's®, READ®, Green Valley® and CherryMan®. The Company packs Green Giant, Le Sueur and other brands of canned vegetables as well as select Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America ("B&G") under a contract packing agreement.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's facilities consisted of 22 packaging plants strategically located throughout the United States, two can manufacturing plants, three seed packaging operations, a farming operation and a logistical support network. The Company also maintains warehouses which are generally located adjacent to its packaging plants. The Company is a New York corporation and its headquarters is located at 3736 South Main Street, Marion, New York and its telephone number is (315) 926-8100.

The Company was founded in 1949 and during its 71 years of operation, the Company has made over 50 strategic acquisitions including the purchase of the long-term license for the Libby's brand in 1983, the purchase of General Mills' Green Giant packaging assets and entry into an Alliance Agreement with General Mills Operations, LLC in 1995 and the acquisition of Chiquita Processed Foods in 2003. The Company believes that these acquisitions have enhanced the Company's leadership position in the private label and foodservice canned vegetable markets in the United States and significantly increased its international sales. In August 2006, the Company acquired Signature Fruit Company, LLC, a leading producer of canned fruits located in Modesto, California which was sold during 2019. In 2013, the Company completed its acquisition of 100% of the membership interest in Independent Foods, LLC. In April 2014, the Company purchased a 50% equity interest in Truitt Bros. Inc. In April 2018, the Company acquired the balance of the Truitt Bros. Inc. stock. In 2016, the Company acquired Gray & Company and Diana Foods Co., Inc., each leading providers of maraschino cherries and other cherry products. The plants acquired are in Hart, Michigan and Dayton, Oregon. During 2019, the Company sold its Modesto fruit operations, its Lebanon frozen packaging operation and its Marion Can Plant.

Available Information

The Company's Internet address is www.senecafoods.com. The Company's annual report on Form 10-K, the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and any amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act are available on the Company's web site, as soon as reasonably practicable after they are electronically filed with or furnished to the SEC. All such filings on the Company's web site are available free of charge. Information on our website is not part of the Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In addition, the Company's website includes items related to corporate governance matters, including charters of various committees of the Board of Directors and the Company's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. The Company intends to disclose on its website any amendment to or waiver of any provision of the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics that would otherwise be required to be disclosed under the rules of the SEC and NASDAQ.

Financial Information about Industry Segments

The Company manages its business on the basis of three reportable segments - the primary segment is the packaging and sale of fruits and vegetables, another segment is prepared foods and the last segment is the packaging and sale of chip products. These three segments constitute the food operation. The food operation constitutes 99% of total sales, of which approximately 73% is canned vegetable packaging, 8% is canned fruit packaging, 11% is frozen fruit and vegetable packaging, 7% for prepared foods and 1% is fruit chip packaging. The non-food operation, which is primarily related to the sale of cans and ends and outside revenue generated from our trucking and aircraft operations, represents 1% of the Company's total sales.