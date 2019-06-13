Log in
Seneca Foods : Form 8-K Earnings Release (FY 2019)

06/13/2019

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): June 13, 2019

SENECA FOODS CORPORATION

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

New York

0-01989

16-0733425

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

3736 South Main Street, Marion, New York 14505-9751

(Address of Principal Executive Offices, including zip code)

(315) 926-8100

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act:

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol

Name of Each Exchange on

Which Registered

Common Stock Class A, $.25 Par

SENEA

NASDAQ Global Market

Common Stock Class B, $.25 Par

SENEB

NASDAQ Global Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 2.02Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On June 13, 2019, Seneca Foods Corporation (the "Corporation") issued a press release on its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 furnished as Exhibit 99.1, attached hereto.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

  1. Exhibits

Exhibit 99.1

Press Release dated June 13, 2019 announcing Seneca Foods Corporation's results of operations for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this amended report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date:

June 13, 2019

SENECA FOODS CORPORATION

By: /s/Timothy J. Benjamin

Timothy J. Benjamin

Chief Financial Officer

Exhibit 99.1

Seneca Foods Reports Sales and Earnings for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2019

MARION, N.Y. June 13, 2019 -- Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA, SENEB) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

Highlights (vs. year-ago,year-to-date results):

  • Net sales increased 3.2% to $1,199.6 million.
  • Gross margin percentage from continuing operations decreased from 7.0% to 3.3% as compared to the prior year twelve months. Cost increases and a $40.5 million LIFO charge all contributed to the lower gross margin percentage.
  • The Company has applied discontinued operations treatment as related to its Modesto operations.
  • Net earnings from discontinued operations increased by $60.8 million as compared to the prior year. Included in the year ended March 31, 2019 discontinued operations earnings was a $24.2 million pre-taxnon-cash gain as result of the Modesto LIFO layer liquidation and a pre-tax cash gain of $56.4 million on the sale of the Modesto plant and equipment.

"Fiscal year 2019 was challenging for a variety of reasons. We exited some unprofitable business operations and cut future costs with strategic plant rationalization. The operating loss from continuing operations of $38.1 million included a non-cashpre-tax LIFO charge of $40.5 million. We were able to offset these losses with gains primarily from the sale of assets. We are looking forward to an improved year ahead" stated Kraig Kayser, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Highlights (vs. year-ago, fourth quarter results):

  • Net sales increased 9.8% to $262.6 million.
  • Gross margin percentage from continuing operations decreased from 7.1% to 5.3 % as compared to the prior fourth quarter. Cost increases contributed to the lower gross margin percentage.
  • Net earnings from discontinued operations increased by $14.6 million as compared to the prior fourth quarter.

About Seneca Foods Corporation

Seneca Foods is one of North America's leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables, with facilities located throughout the United States. Its high quality products are primarily sourced from over 2,000 American farms. Seneca holds the largest share of the retail private label, food service, and export canned vegetable markets, distributing to over 90 countries. Products are also sold under the highly regarded brands of Libby's®, Aunt Nellie's®, Green Valley®, CherryMan®, READ®, and Seneca labels, including Seneca snack chips. In addition, Seneca provides vegetable products under a contract packing agreement with B&G Foods North America, under the Green Giant label. Seneca's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Stock Market under the symbols "SENEA" and "SENEB". SENEA is included in the S&P SmallCap 600, Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seneca Foods Corporation published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 20:58:09 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
