Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust : RNS- Share-Buy-Back (19/03/2020)

To: RNS From: Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc LEI: 213800OQTUSRFDIL9L29 Date: 19 March 2020

Share Buy-Back

On 19 March 2020, Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc bought back 100,000 Ordinary shares in the market at a price of 110.25 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following this transaction, the Company's share capital will comprise:

48,708,088 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

893,000 Ordinary shares held in treasury

49,601,088 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

All enquiries

PATAC Limited Company Secretary 0131 538 1400