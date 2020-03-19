Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust : RNS- Share-Buy-Back (19/03/2020)

Log in
03/19/2020 | 03:43pm EDT

To:

RNS

From:

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc

LEI:

213800OQTUSRFDIL9L29

Date:

19 March 2020

Share Buy-Back

On 19 March 2020, Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc bought back 100,000 Ordinary shares in the market at a price of 110.25 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following this transaction, the Company's share capital will comprise:

48,708,088 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

893,000 Ordinary shares held in treasury

49,601,088 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

All enquiries

PATAC Limited Company Secretary 0131 538 1400

Disclaimer

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 19:42:05 UTC
