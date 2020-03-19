Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust : RNS- Share-Buy-Back (19/03/2020)

|
Share Buy-Back
On 19 March 2020, Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc bought back 100,000 Ordinary shares in the market at a price of 110.25 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following this transaction, the Company's share capital will comprise:
48,708,088 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)
893,000 Ordinary shares held in treasury
49,601,088 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)
PATAC Limited Company Secretary 0131 538 1400
