Senex Energy : AGM addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director

ASX Announcement Release Date: 18 November 2019 AGM addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) releases the addresses to be presented by the Chairman and Managing Director at the Company's Annual General Meeting today at the Stamford Plaza Hotel, Brisbane from 9.30am (AEST). Contact information Investor and media enquiries: Ian Davies Derek Piper Paul Larter Managing Director and CEO Senior Advisor - Investor Relations Communications Manager Senex Energy Ltd Senex Energy Ltd Senex Energy Ltd Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Phone: +61 400 776 937 About Senex Senex is a growing Australian oil and natural gas explorer and producer. We are focused on creating sustainable value for all stakeholders through low-cost, efficient and safe operations in the Surat and Cooper basins. Senex is helping to meet the energy challenge on the east coast of Australia through natural gas development projects which include Project Atlas, Australia's first dedicated domestic gas acreage. Senex Energy Limited Head Office Phone +61 7 3335 9000 ABN 50 008 942 827 Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000 Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999 ASX: SXY GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001 Web www.senexenergy.com.au Page 1 of 13 ASX Announcement: AGM addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director Chairman's Address to the Annual General Meeting 2019 Ladies and gentlemen. This year was one of substantial change for your company as management took major steps to lift our presence in the east coast gas market. As we look back on 2019, the standout features were transformation and growth. The company achieved improved financial results. We increased production. And we built momentum towards establishing Senex as an east coast gas producer of substance. I will start by making some comments on the broader environment we operate in. Plainly, our industry has never faced a more dynamic set of circumstances than we do today. Increasing and diverse geopolitical tensions have resulted in volatile commodity prices and stock markets. The price of Brent oil fluctuated between about 50 and 80 US dollars a barrel in the 2019 financial year. Closer to home, volatility has also impacted on liquefied natural gas netback prices, which influence domestic prices in the east coast gas market. Although this has reduced in the past few months. In the public policy debate, the central theme continued to be the availability, affordability and sustainability of energy. Indecision about the integration of Australia's energy and climate policies, as well as threatened and enacted regulatory changes, have created uncertainty for our industry. The manufacturing sector has continued to call for lower gas prices and other mechanisms to bolster supply. However, we have seen further evidence from across industry that the market is working, with more than a dozen domestic gas sales contracts announced during the financial year. This represents significant new volumes contracted in the domestic gas market. What will not change is that producers need regulatory stability to invest in unlocking new resources that will ensure reliability and affordability of energy supply. Senex remains in a solid position to withstand volatility in global markets and the uncertainty in the local market as we pursue our strategy of building an east coast natural gas business. We are well funded. We are focused on our strategy. The Cooper Basin is, of course, Senex's traditional business where the company is established as a low- cost oil producer. Supporting these achievements, we maintained our focus on disciplined capital allocation. We secured a number of extremely competitive funding sources and hedged our oil price and foreign exchange risks. This helped secure our future cashflows to deliver Senex's growth projects. Significantly, we reached financial close on our 150 million-dollar senior secured debt facility from ANZ. ANZ's support demonstrates confidence in our strategy and ability to deliver. The sale of our downstream gas processing plant and associated pipeline at Roma North to Jemena, the energy infrastructure operator, has provided a further source of efficient, low-cost capital to fund our growth projects. This is consistent with our strategy of putting capital into the development of our high-quality upstream oil and gas opportunities. In the 2020 financial year we will largely complete our drilling campaign across both Surat Basin projects. We will bring new wells online and ramp up production towards our initial target of 18 petajoules a year, which we expect to reach by the end of the 2021 financial year. We are well on the way towards a step-change in production, earnings and cash flow. At this point I would like to talk briefly about our most important priority - safety. This is an area of increasing attention for our leadership team and our people, especially with the increased level of operational activity in our major gas projects. We're also working with our industry partners to share learnings. For example, Senex remains active in Queensland's Safer Together group, a gas industry safety forum established in 2014 with more than 100 member companies. With the approval of the Project Atlas and Roma North gas developments, and our growing focus on natural gas, Senex is increasingly positioned to be part of a low-carbon future. Senex has always sought to minimise our emissions footprint and considers climate change risk as part of our strategic decision making. Despite the sharp rise in our activity in 2019, our performance in minimising impacts on the environment more generally continues to be very good. For example, we had no serious environmental incidents, despite the increase in our activity. This result is supported by our strong environmental management framework. Achievements in the 2019 financial year were pivotal for Senex. In the 2020 financial year we will start to reap the rewards of the execution of our strategy. By the end of the calendar year, our partner Jemena will start operating the Project Atlas processing facility and pipeline and natural gas will begin to flow to customers. And we will continue our significant drilling campaign, and we will deliver our gas projects, transforming your company into a material east coast gas producer. At this point I would like to acknowledge changes to the Board since last year's Annual General Meeting. In March 2019 Andy Zhmurovsky resigned as EIG Global Energy Partners' representative on the Board and was replaced by Vahid Farzad. Vahid resigned in September following the sale of EIG's stake in Senex. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Andy and Vahid for their contributions to Senex. I would also like to thank EIG for their support over a period that has seen Senex develop a material east coast gas business that is strongly positioned for future growth. EIG said at the time that, with Senex successfully executing its east coast gas strategy, it was the right time to crystalise a return on its investment. They remain bullish on Senex and on the Australian oil and gas sector in general. Sincere thanks also to our wide range of partners: landholders and the communities we work with; contractors; suppliers; customers and commercial partners; joint venturers; government stakeholders at all levels; and you - our shareholders - for your continued support. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your continued support of Senex and for your attendance today. As shareholders you can be proud that your company is making an important contribution to the Australian energy market, the economy and broader society. Let me finish simply by reflecting that the pursuit of our strategy is laying the groundwork for Senex to thrive for years to come. Together, in our thirty-fifth year as a public company, we have set in motion the transformation of Senex into an important east coast gas producer. Thank you. Key factors were larger volumes from Roma North and accelerated oil production from successful horizontal development wells in the Cooper Basin

Sales revenue increased 34 percentage from 2018 to more than 94 million dollars thanks to higher production and stronger realised oil prices

and this resulted in more operating cashflow being generated, supporting our capital investment programs across the business The strength of these results continue to demonstrate the Senex value proposition, and are just the beginning of a very bright future for your company. 2019 was a watershed year for the company in the Surat Basin. Our team delivered on every promise and more and continues to deliver. Milestones from the 2019 financial year included: financial close on our $150 million senior secured debt facility

final investment decisions for Project Atlas and Roma North

securing final primary environmental approvals for both projects

the start of our 110-well drilling campaign - and ladies and gentlemen, we are due to have drilled our thirtieth well today

the sale of the Roma North processing facility and pipeline to our partner Jemena, a leading energy infrastructure operator

and three foundational gas sales agreements with domestic manufacturing customers We believe that Senex's true value will be reflected in our share price as we finalise our capital investments and as gas production increases, demonstrating that we are clearly on track to reach initial plateau production levels in the 2021 financial year. We have a few, very important, milestones to go at Project Atlas. But you can be certain that we will to keep delivering. That now brings us to our important Cooper Basin business. Our base oil business continues to deliver strong production, really supporting our large gas capital investment programs. With our oil focus firmly on the prolific Cooper Basin western flank, Senex delivered a nine-well drilling program in 2019. These wells were a combination of both traditional exploration and development wells, and also long-reach horizontal development wells which have been a real success for the company. During the year, Senex suffered six recordable injuries, mainly associated with our third-party construction and operations contractors, with two of these resulting in lost-time injuries. We believe that all incidents are preventable and that everyone who works with us must finish work without injury. There are no excuses. Accordingly, we continue to sharpen our focus on contractor management as well as personal risk assessment competence and behavioural safety. One of the highlights of the year has been the establishment of Senex's place as a supplier of choice in gas for the Queensland and east coast markets. As a start, during 2019 we secured domestic gas sales agreements with three high-quality local customers, with total volume under contract of more than 23 petajoules. To focus on just one of these, in April we signed a contract with the building products maker CSR, with gas sales to begin from 1 January 2020. Additional potential gas sales agreements are under negotiation currently, with details to be provided in due course. As an industry, we have a long and proud history of - and I believe a bright future in - building economies. Our local communities rightly expect that companies like Senex will not only minimise their environmental and operational impacts but make a positive economic and social contribution. We work hard to meet these expectations through the positive relationships we build with landholders and other stakeholders, local employment and procurement, and our support for organisations that deliver local benefits. Together with Jemena, Senex is investing around 400 million dollars to bring natural gas to market, supporting jobs and regional Queensland economies. Senex is also establishing lasting, positive relationships on the ground in our local communities. To provide an idea of the scale of these projects, when operating both processing facilities at their total capacity of around 20 petajoules a year, that is even before potential expansion, both projects combined are capable of supplying more than ten per cent of Queensland's domestic gas demand. Atlas and Roma North are truly transformational for Senex and will result in a step-change in production, earnings and cash flow by the end of the 2021 financial year. So, ladies and gentlemen, we are well and truly on our way to growing your company into an important player in the east coast natural gas market. In 2019 we also extended our commitment to long-term development of natural resources in Queensland with our successful application for a second block dedicated to domestic gas supply. This exploration block, which our employees have named Artemis, has large estimated volumes of gas in place in the Walloon and Permian coals. Our next challenge is to determine how to recover these volumes commercially. We continue to welcome the Queensland Government's policy of encouraging investment in the State's resources sector to bring new supplies of gas to market, and we encourage other state governments to do the same. It is disappointing for all parties in the gas value chain that restrictions on natural gas development remain in place in some other states. New South Wales, for instance, continues to import 96 per cent of the gas its people need from outside its borders. The oil and gas industry takes its obligations to the domestic market very seriously. Gas producers have announced billions of dollars in new investment in recent years. Project Atlas is a leading example of this commitment. While the call for interventions from businesses that are under pressure may be understandable, it puts the sustainability of the industry's economic benefits at risk. For clarity, this value chain includes not only producers but also infrastructure providers, financiers, government and customers as well as those in the community. Some of these gas customers continue to be vocal, as you may have noticed in the media. Senex feels strongly that producers and customers have an obligation to work together to deliver affordable energy for all stakeholders, not just for the short-term benefits of the few. As Trevor has outlined, your company, through its collaborative approach on Project Atlas in particular, is demonstrating that it is part of the solution. You can be sure that Senex is advocating for a strong position in the ongoing public debate around domestic gas supply. 