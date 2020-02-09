Senex Energy : Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity
+securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1
*Name of entity
Senex Energy Limited
We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue,
conversion or payment up of the following unquoted
+securities.
1.2
*Registration type and number
ABN 50 008 942 827
1.3
*ASX issuer code
SCY
1.4
*This announcement is
☒ A new announcement
☐ An update/amendment to a previous
announcement
☐ A cancellation of a previous
announcement
1.4a
*Reason for update
N/A
1.4b
*Date of previous announcement to this
N/A
update
1.4c
*Reason for cancellation
N/A
1.4d
*Date of previous announcement to this
N/A
cancellation
1.5
*Date of this announcement
7 February 2020
Notification of issue, conversion or
payment up of equity +securities
Part 2 - Type of issue
2.1
*The +securities the subject of this
☐ +Securities issued as a result of options
notification are:
being exercised or other +convertible
2.2a.1
Please state the number and type of
N/A
options that were exercised or other
+convertible securities that were converted
(including their ASX security code if
available)?
2.2b.1
Please state the number and type of partly
N/A
paid +securities that were fully paid up
(including their ASX security code if
available)?
4.2
*Are the +securities being issued for a
No
cash consideration?
4.2a
*In what currency is the cash consideration
N/A
being paid
4.2b
*What is the issue price per +security
N/A
4.2c
Please describe the consideration being
Performance Rights issued to employees
provided for the +securities
under the Senex Employee Performance
Rights Plans, which vest subject to
achieving certain performance conditions.
4.3
Any other information the entity wishes to
Nil
provide about the issue
Part 5 - Unquoted +securities on issue
Following the issue of the +securities the subject of this application, the unquoted issued +securities of the entity will comprise:
5.1
*ASX security code and description
*Total number of +securities on issue
Performance Rights
41,001,093
Part 6 - Other Listing Rule requirements
6.1
*Are the securities being issued under
Yes
Listing Rule 7.2 exception 131 and therefore
the issue does not need any security holder
approval under Listing Rule 7.1?
6.2
*Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining,
N/A
+security holder approval for the issue
under listing rule 7.1?
6.2a
*Date of meeting or proposed meeting to
N/A
approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
6.2b
*Are any of the +securities being issued
N/A
without +security holder approval using the
entity's 15% placement capacity under
listing rule 7.1?
6.2b.1
*How many +securities are being issued
N/A
without +security holder approval using the
entity's 15% placement capacity under
listing rule 7.1?
6.2c
*Are any of the +securities being issued
N/A
without +security holder approval using the
entity's additional 10% placement capacity
under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
6.2c.1
*How many +securities are being issued
N/A
without +security holder approval using the
entity's additional 10% placement capacity
under listing rule 7.1A?
