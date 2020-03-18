Log in
Senex Energy : Appendix 3Y Goodin

03/18/2020 | 06:03pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Senex Energy Limited

ABN

50 008 942 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Debra Goodin

Date of last notice

26 February 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

DLG Super Fund Pty Ltd as trustee for DLG Super

(including registered holder)

Fund

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

director and shareholder of DLG Super Fund

interest.

Pty Ltd

beneficiary of DLG Super Fund

Date of change

18 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

DLG Super Fund Pty Ltd

300,740 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

58,706

Number disposed

0

Value/Consideration

$9,980.02

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

DLG Super Fund Pty Ltd

359,446 fully paid ordinary shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

on-market purchase

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not Applicable

Nature of interest

Not Applicable

Name of registered holder

Not Applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not Applicable

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Not Applicable

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not Applicable

Interest disposed

Not Applicable

Value/Consideration

Not Applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not Applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

No

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

Not Applicable

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not Applicable

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 22:02:00 UTC
