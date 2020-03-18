Senex Energy : Appendix 3Y Goodin

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Senex Energy Limited ABN 50 008 942 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Debra Goodin Date of last notice 26 February 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest DLG Super Fund Pty Ltd as trustee for DLG Super (including registered holder) Fund Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant director and shareholder of DLG Super Fund interest. • Pty Ltd • beneficiary of DLG Super Fund Date of change 18 March 2020 No. of securities held prior to change DLG Super Fund Pty Ltd 300,740 fully paid ordinary shares Class ordinary fully paid shares Number acquired 58,706 Number disposed 0 Value/Consideration $9,980.02 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change DLG Super Fund Pty Ltd 359,446 fully paid ordinary shares