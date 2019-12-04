Senex Energy : Appendix 3Y – Crommelin

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Senex Energy Limited ABN 50 008 942 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Date of last notice 11 December 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect Nature of indirect interest TBIC Pty Ltd (including registered holder) • director & shareholder of TBIC Pty Ltd Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Crommo Pty Ltd • director & shareholder of Crommo Pty Ltd Berne No 132 Nominee Pty Ltd • Berne holds shares for TBIC Pty Ltd Date of change 3 December 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin 2,078,939 ordinary fully paid shares TBIC Pty Ltd 1,173,184 ordinary fully paid shares Crommo Pty Ltd 722,308 ordinary fully paid shares Berne No 132 Nominee Pty Ltd (for TBIC Pty Ltd) 100,000 ordinary fully paid shares Class ordinary fully paid shares Number acquired 150,000 ordinary fully paid shares