Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Senex Energy Limited    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

(SXY)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/04
0.315 AUD   -4.55%
05:10pSENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y – Crommelin
PU
12/02SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y – Craven
PU
12/02SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y – Davies
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Senex Energy : Appendix 3Y – Crommelin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 05:10pm EST

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Senex Energy Limited

ABN

50 008 942 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin

Date of last notice

11 December 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest

TBIC Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

director & shareholder of TBIC Pty Ltd

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Crommo Pty Ltd

director & shareholder of Crommo Pty

Ltd

Berne No 132 Nominee Pty Ltd

Berne holds shares for TBIC Pty Ltd

Date of change

3 December 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin

2,078,939 ordinary fully paid shares

TBIC Pty Ltd

1,173,184 ordinary fully paid shares

Crommo Pty Ltd

722,308 ordinary fully paid shares

Berne No 132 Nominee Pty Ltd (for TBIC Pty Ltd)

100,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Class

ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

150,000 ordinary fully paid shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

0

Value/Consideration

$49,290

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin

2,078,939 ordinary fully paid shares

TBIC Pty Ltd

1,323,184 ordinary fully paid shares

Crommo Pty Ltd

722,308 ordinary fully paid shares

Berne No 132 Nominee Pty Ltd (for TBIC Pty Ltd)

100,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Nature of change

On market purchase

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not Applicable

Nature of interest

Not Applicable

Name of registered holder

Not Applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not Applicable

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Not Applicable

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not Applicable

Interest disposed

Not Applicable

Value/Consideration

Not Applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not Applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

No

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

Not Applicable

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not Applicable

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 22:09:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
05:10pSENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y – Crommelin
PU
12/02SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y – Craven
PU
12/02SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y – Davies
PU
11/17SENEX ENERGY : AGM addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director
PU
10/29SENEX ENERGY : Regional earthmover in multi-million-dollar contract
PU
10/27SENEX ENERGY : September 2019 Quarterly Report
PU
10/21SENEX ENERGY : September 2019 quarterly report conference call details
PU
10/15SENEX ENERGY : Citi investment conference presentation
PU
10/14SENEX ENERGY : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
10/09SENEX ENERGY : Roma North production rate up ~40% to 11 TJ/day
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 124 M
EBIT 2020 23,2 M
Net income 2020 17,8 M
Debt 2020 36,8 M
Yield 2020 0,48%
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
P/E ratio 2021 9,74x
EV / Sales2020 3,99x
EV / Sales2021 2,50x
Capitalization 459 M
Chart SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,46  AUD
Last Close Price 0,32  AUD
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Director
Ralph Howard Craven Independent Non-Executive Director
Debra L. Goodin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED20.00%329
CNOOC LIMITED-8.06%64 671
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.55%64 618
EOG RESOURCES INC.-21.13%40 014
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-36.98%33 964
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED9.93%32 215
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group