Senex Energy : Appendix 3Y – Crommelin

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Senex Energy Limited
ABN
50 008 942 827
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin
Date of last notice
11 December 2017
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and indirect
Nature of indirect interest
TBIC Pty Ltd
• director & shareholder of TBIC Pty Ltd
Crommo Pty Ltd
• director & shareholder of Crommo Pty
Ltd
Berne No 132 Nominee Pty Ltd
• Berne holds shares for TBIC Pty Ltd
Date of change
3 December 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin
2,078,939 ordinary fully paid shares
TBIC Pty Ltd
1,173,184 ordinary fully paid shares
Crommo Pty Ltd
722,308 ordinary fully paid shares
Berne No 132 Nominee Pty Ltd (for TBIC Pty Ltd)
100,000 ordinary fully paid shares
Class
ordinary fully paid shares
Number acquired
150,000 ordinary fully paid shares
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number disposed
0
Value/Consideration
$49,290
No. of securities held after change
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin
2,078,939 ordinary fully paid shares
TBIC Pty Ltd
1,323,184 ordinary fully paid shares
Crommo Pty Ltd
722,308 ordinary fully paid shares
Berne No 132 Nominee Pty Ltd (for TBIC Pty Ltd)
100,000 ordinary fully paid shares
Nature of change
On market purchase
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Not Applicable
Nature of interest
Not Applicable
Name of registered holder
Not Applicable
Date of change
Not Applicable
No. and class of securities to which
interest related prior to change
Not Applicable
Interest acquired
Not Applicable
Interest disposed
Not Applicable
Value/Consideration
Not Applicable
Interest after change
Not Applicable
Part 3 -
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
above traded during a
No
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
Not Applicable
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
Not Applicable
provided?
