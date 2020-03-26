Senex Energy : COVID-19 response and business update

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 27 March 2020

Senex COVID-19 response and business update

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) today provided an update on its response to COVID-19, and details of Senex's robust balance sheet and resilience in the current lower oil price environment.

COVID-19 response

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said Senex has an important role to play in supporting the community to limit the spread of COVID-19, and is implementing important business continuity measures for the Company.

"Senex's highest priority is the safety and well-being of our employees and the communities in which we operate, and accordingly we have enacted strict protocols across our business in respect to travel restrictions, field access arrangements, hygiene discipline and social distancing at our offices and work sites.

"Senex is working closely with Government, industry bodies and our joint venture partners to ensure these and other important measures are agreed and implemented, allowing continuing operations to fulfil the vital energy requirements of the domestic market", Mr Davies said.

Diversified revenue streams, low-cost operations and robust balance sheet in a lower oil price environment

Senex is in a strong financial position with resilient cashflows from its low-cost oil and gas operations. Further, Senex's transformational Surat Basin work program is to be completed in the coming months, with the Company retaining full discretion as to growth capital expenditure through its 100% operated asset position and disciplined approach.

Senex's oil and gas portfolio generates revenue from fixed price domestic gas contracts, oil-linked gas contracts and oil production with material downside hedging in place. A summary of Senex's price exposure is provided below.

In the Cooper Basin, over 500,000 barrels of oil production is hedged for the 18-month period to 30 June 2021 at prices between A$90-95/bbl.

18-month period to 30 June 2021 at prices between A$90-95/bbl. At Roma North, the oil-linked gas sales agreement with GLNG has downside price protection built into the contract and delivers positive operating cashflow at below US$15/bbl and gas revenue of more than A$5/GJ at current spot oil prices (US$27/bbl) and exchange rates (AUD/USD 0.60).

oil-linked gas sales agreement with GLNG has downside price protection built into the contract and delivers positive operating cashflow at below US$15/bbl and gas revenue of more than A$5/GJ at current spot oil prices (US$27/bbl) and exchange rates (AUD/USD 0.60). At Atlas, over 60% of expected gas production through to the end of calendar year 2022 is contracted at strong fixed prices.

95% of Surat Basin gas production is contracted for calendar year 2020.

As at 29 February 2020, Senex had strong liquidity with cash reserves of $105 million and drawn debt of

$125 million. Senex's debt facility was sized to deliver our transformational Surat Basin gas projects, with peak net debt of less than $80 million expected in Q1 FY21 upon completion of the work programs and at the commencement of free cash flow generation. Senex continues to enjoy strong banking syndicate support.